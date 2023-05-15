2023 BAFTA TV Awards Winners List – The Hollywood Reporter

I am Ruth, bad sisters, Derry Girls And Traitors were the big winners at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday.

Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for Leading Actress for his role in I am Ruthwhich also won Best Single Drama. bad sisters won Best Drama Series, while Anne-Marie Duff received Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Grace Williams on the series.

Siobhán McSweeney won the honor for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Program for Derry Girls. The show also received the award for Best Scripted Comedy.

Additionally, Ben Whishaw won the BAFTA for Best Actor for his portrayal of Adam Kay in the autobiographical drama This is going to hurtand Adeel Akhtar won the supporting actor award for his role in the crime drama sherwood.

The Entertainment Performance Award went to Claudia Winkleman for Traitorswhich also won Best Reality and Constructed Factual Show.

Other BAFTA award winners included Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for the best international series, and The Masked Singer for the best entertainment program.

The winner in each category is chosen by a jury, unlike the BAFTA film awards, which many believe leads to greater diversity.

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, took place at the Royal Festival’s Hall in London on Sunday. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards had already been announced in April.

A full list of winners follows.

DRAMA SERIES

bad sisters (WINNER)

The answering machine

sherwood

somewhere boy

MINI-SERIES

A spy among friends

Mood (WINNER)

The thief, his wife and the canoe

This is going to hurt

SINGLE DRAMA

I am Ruth (WINNER)

The House

Life and Death in the Warehouse

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Am I unreasonable?

big boys

Derry Girls (WINNER)

Ghosts

MAIN ACTOR

Ben Wishaw This is going to hurt (WINNER)

Chaske Spencer English

Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman slow horses

Martin Freeman The answering machine

Egerton Conference Black bird

MAIN ACTRESS

Billy Piper I hate Suzie too

Imelda Staunton The crown

Kate Winslet I Am Ruth (WINNER)

Maxim Peake Anne

Sarah Lancashire Julia

Vicky McClure Without sin

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adel Akhtar sherwood (WINNER)

Jack Lowden slow horses

Josh Finan The answering machine

Salim Daw The crown

Samuel Bottomley somewhere boy

Will Sharpe The White Lotus

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adelayo Adedayo The Respondent

Anne Marie Duff bad sisters (WINNER)

Fiona Shaw Andor

Jasmine Jobson Boy Top

Lesley Manville Sherwood

Saffron Hocking Boy Top

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Daniel Radcliffe Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic

Jon pointing big boys

Joseph Gilgun Copper

Lenny Rush Am I being unreasonable? (WINNER)

Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant The Outlaws

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Daisy May Cooper Am Am I being unreasonable? –

Diane Morgan Cunk on earth

Lucy Beaumont Meet the Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou Ellie and Natasia

Siobhan Mcsweeney Derry Girls (WINNER)

INTERNATIONAL

the bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Friday night live (WINNER)

The Graham Norton Show

Tyrant

Would I lie to you?

CURRENT CASES

Afghanistan: no country for women (exhibition)

Taliban children (WINNER)

The Crossing (Exhibition)

Mariupol: the history of the people (panorama)

DAY

The hunt

The repair shop: a royal visit (WINNER)

Scam interceptors

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Great Zuu

Claudia Winkleman (WINNER)

Lee Mac

Mo Gilligan

Sue Perkins

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Saturday Night Takeout from Ant & Dec

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools 30th Anniversary Party

The Masked Singer (WINNER)

Come dance strictly

FACTUAL SERIES

Jeremy Kyle Show: Dead by Daylight

Libby, are you home yet? (WINNER)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

FEATURES

Big Zuu’s Big Dishes

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: You’ve got your back on Christmas (WINNER)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

LIVE EVENT

Concert for Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (WINNER)

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

NEWS COVERAGE

BBC News At Ten: Russia invades Ukraine

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv (WINNER)

Hello Great Britain: Interview with Boris Johnson

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

Field of Dreams by Freddie Flintoff

Rupaul’s Drag Race United Kingdom

Traitors (WINNER)

We are black and British

SHORT PROGRAM

Always, Asifa

cookieland

how to be a person (WINNER)

Kingpin Cradles

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The real Mo Farah (WINNER)

SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA

Victim (WINNER)

esters

Emmerdale

FACTUAL SPECIALIST

Helpers: The Unheard Bands

The green planet

How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (WINNER)

SPORT

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (WINNER)

Wimbledon 2022