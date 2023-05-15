Entertainment
2023 BAFTA TV Awards Winners List – The Hollywood Reporter
I am Ruth, bad sisters, Derry Girls And Traitors were the big winners at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday.
Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for Leading Actress for his role in I am Ruthwhich also won Best Single Drama. bad sisters won Best Drama Series, while Anne-Marie Duff received Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Grace Williams on the series.
Siobhán McSweeney won the honor for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Program for Derry Girls. The show also received the award for Best Scripted Comedy.
Additionally, Ben Whishaw won the BAFTA for Best Actor for his portrayal of Adam Kay in the autobiographical drama This is going to hurtand Adeel Akhtar won the supporting actor award for his role in the crime drama sherwood.
The Entertainment Performance Award went to Claudia Winkleman for Traitorswhich also won Best Reality and Constructed Factual Show.
Other BAFTA award winners included Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for the best international series, and The Masked Singer for the best entertainment program.
The winner in each category is chosen by a jury, unlike the BAFTA film awards, which many believe leads to greater diversity.
The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, took place at the Royal Festival’s Hall in London on Sunday. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards had already been announced in April.
A full list of winners follows.
DRAMA SERIES
bad sisters (WINNER)
The answering machine
sherwood
somewhere boy
MINI-SERIES
A spy among friends
Mood (WINNER)
The thief, his wife and the canoe
This is going to hurt
SINGLE DRAMA
I am Ruth (WINNER)
The House
Life and Death in the Warehouse
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Am I unreasonable?
big boys
Derry Girls (WINNER)
Ghosts
MAIN ACTOR
Ben Wishaw This is going to hurt (WINNER)
Chaske Spencer English
Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman slow horses
Martin Freeman The answering machine
Egerton Conference Black bird
MAIN ACTRESS
Billy Piper I hate Suzie too
Imelda Staunton The crown
Kate Winslet I Am Ruth (WINNER)
Maxim Peake Anne
Sarah Lancashire Julia
Vicky McClure Without sin
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Adel Akhtar sherwood (WINNER)
Jack Lowden slow horses
Josh Finan The answering machine
Salim Daw The crown
Samuel Bottomley somewhere boy
Will Sharpe The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adelayo Adedayo The Respondent
Anne Marie Duff bad sisters (WINNER)
Fiona Shaw Andor
Jasmine Jobson Boy Top
Lesley Manville Sherwood
Saffron Hocking Boy Top
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
Daniel Radcliffe Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic
Jon pointing big boys
Joseph Gilgun Copper
Lenny Rush Am I being unreasonable? (WINNER)
Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant The Outlaws
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
Daisy May Cooper Am Am I being unreasonable? –
Diane Morgan Cunk on earth
Lucy Beaumont Meet the Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou Ellie and Natasia
Siobhan Mcsweeney Derry Girls (WINNER)
INTERNATIONAL
the bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Friday night live (WINNER)
The Graham Norton Show
Tyrant
Would I lie to you?
CURRENT CASES
Afghanistan: no country for women (exhibition)
Taliban children (WINNER)
The Crossing (Exhibition)
Mariupol: the history of the people (panorama)
DAY
The hunt
The repair shop: a royal visit (WINNER)
Scam interceptors
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Great Zuu
Claudia Winkleman (WINNER)
Lee Mac
Mo Gilligan
Sue Perkins
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Saturday Night Takeout from Ant & Dec
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools 30th Anniversary Party
The Masked Singer (WINNER)
Come dance strictly
FACTUAL SERIES
Jeremy Kyle Show: Dead by Daylight
Libby, are you home yet? (WINNER)
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
FEATURES
Big Zuu’s Big Dishes
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: You’ve got your back on Christmas (WINNER)
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
LIVE EVENT
Concert for Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (WINNER)
The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
NEWS COVERAGE
BBC News At Ten: Russia invades Ukraine
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv (WINNER)
Hello Great Britain: Interview with Boris Johnson
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
Field of Dreams by Freddie Flintoff
Rupaul’s Drag Race United Kingdom
Traitors (WINNER)
We are black and British
SHORT PROGRAM
Always, Asifa
cookieland
how to be a person (WINNER)
Kingpin Cradles
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
The real Mo Farah (WINNER)
SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA
Victim (WINNER)
esters
Emmerdale
FACTUAL SPECIALIST
Helpers: The Unheard Bands
The green planet
How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (WINNER)
SPORT
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (WINNER)
Wimbledon 2022
|
