Friends of Britney Spears, fans still worry about her a year after conservatory ends New York Daily News

Britney Spears is not well and her loved ones do not know what to do.

She takes a lot of caffeine, which makes her insomnia worse, loads of coffee, energy drinks and dandelion tea, which keeps her awake for days according to a upcoming TMZ documentary chronicling Spears’ life since her conservatorship ended more than a year ago.

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

spears refuted these claims on Instagramhowever, telling fans that she sticks to watermelon juice and green tea.

Her young husband, Sam Asghari, has little money and barely lives at home, sources say.

Her friends have warned her not to marry Asghari, who is 13 years younger than his wife.

The current situation makes the now-completed conservatorship that put her father in charge of her life a good idea, with her fans once again concerned about Spears’ mental health.

****

Diane Farr had to put her acting career on hold when she had a son and then twins in 2008.

For 10 years, I had three LA-only, cable-only, and comedy-only rules, Farr told me.

When she was ready to go again, COVID hit.

So when she was offered a role in the CBS drama series Fire Country, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, she hopped on the plane to Vancouver.

The series, which has its Season 1 finale on May 19, follows convicted inmates who trade prison sentences to work alongside elite firefighters battling massive blazes in the Rockies.

They need to be fit and trustworthy because they could easily wander off and escape, Farr said.

Farr, a New Yorker who took over Dan Barry’s syndicated column and wrote it for 10 years, told me: The writing process made me a better actor.

But she was surprised, like the Rescue Me episode featuring the most intense sex scene I’ve ever done.

Farr received tiny pasties on my nipples. I went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror and said, I’m naked.

She asked the film crew to take off their shirts or pants.

****

Grier Hammond Henchy isn’t sure she’ll compete in the 5K Race of Hope to Defeat Depression at Pier 40 on May 31.

She doesn’t care about the distance. I do a 5K with my family every year. If I can do it on Thanksgiving, I can do it now.

Brooke Shields, left, with her daughter Grier Henchy, right, attend the premiere of ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City. (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

But Grier, 17, daughter of Brooke Shields, is Honorary Teen Grand Marshal and does her hair and makeup.

As an IMG model, she knows the importance of looking your best in photos.

Although Brooke started modeling at age 12, her daughter says times have changed. It’s been a bit difficult since I was under 18, Grier told me.

Brooke not only inspired her modeling career, but also her selflessness.

She told me about postpartum depression and what happened to it, Grier said. It was something I wanted to get involved in.

****

F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli, stars of HBO’s White Lotus, co-starred at a Don Perlis art show the other night.

F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli in season two, episode six of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

(Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Art dealer Deborah Wittner-Rao, who mounted the exhibit in her Central Park West apartment, said Imperioli was looking at a portrait of her friend Abraham as King Lear.

The show was massive in terms of attendance, Wittner-Rao said. It was great to see no masks or social distancing.

Abraham, who won the Best Actor Oscar for Amadaeus, issued a public apology last month after allegations surfaced that he was fired from TV show Mythic Quest over sexual misconduct complaints to against him.

****

Call it ladies and gentlemen who lunch, and they can wear the same clothes.

Fashion Group International, which has been selecting up-and-coming designers for 27 years, hosted its annual Rising Star Awards luncheon at Chelsea Piers this week.

This year, the group honored gender-inclusive categories, boasted FGI President and CEO Maryanne Grisz. With our new Rising Star mentorship program, we’re proud to provide guidance from some of the industry’s most experienced leaders.

Keynote speaker Patricia Fields was busy signing her new book for fresh young fans and was joined by Fern Mallis, Terry Singh, Carlos Campos, Ken Downing, Chris Leoni, Brian Ceballo, Chris Lavish, Katya Tolstova, Jackie Menashe and Olga Ferrara.

They were all optimistic about coming back into fashion after three years of COVID and yoga pants. For the record, no one was late to fashion.

****

Al Pacinos Scarface co-star Angel Salazar caused a scene worthy of his role in a drug-filled movie at the Hustler Club striptease on the West Side Highway.

As film producer Noel Ashman was filming Debbie Harrys song Rush, Rush Get the Yayo from the iconic film, all hell broke loose when Salazar began waving around a zipper bag full of what looked like several ounces of cocaine.

The club’s security team rushed to the DJ booth to grab the wobbly actor and his stash, but it was just baking powder. A stupid prank, said a witness.

Other VIPs included Dictators singer Richard Manitoba, Sopranos actor Artie Pasquale and Con Air actor Renoly Santiago.

****

Zach Weiner ran for city council and lost when a leaked video of him enjoying sadomasochistic sex. But now he founded the Manhattan Movie Studio.

Her film Cuddly Toys covers real-life girl stories dealing with everything from anorexia to sexual abuse.

It’s made by Kansas Bowling, which has made music videos for artists like Iggy Pop. Bowling also played one of the Manson Girls in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Cuddly Toys, which just sold out at Lincoln Center and features 100 actresses, will premiere at Bitcoin Miami on May 20.

The film will feature 18 original stills, each for the price of half a bitcoin, or around $15,000.

****

World-renowned doorman Sven Marquardt of Berghain nightclub in Berlin is hosting an exhibition at the upcoming Frieze NYC week.

Marquardt, who once kicked Elon Musk out, will host an after party at the Artsdistrict in Brooklyn on the night of May 18 with Rob Tomas Teksupport featuring DJs Joris Voorn and Akua.

The party will be co-hosted by Mateo Garzia and Alessandro Brioschi.

****

One of the city’s iconic landmarks, the Astor Place Cube, aka Alamo, which weighs over 1,000 pounds and stands 8 feet tall, went missing on May 8.

Case solved: The sculpture has been sent for refurbishment before being shipped to Southampton for the Hamptons Fine Art Fair which takes place the weekend of July 13-16.

The spinning coins’ late creator, Tony Rosenthal, is inducted into the Fairs Hall of Fame, so City Hall has agreed to loan the beloved coin to commemorate the occasion.

The fair’s founder, Rick Friedman, announces that he will feature 150 galleries such as MS Rau, which will show rare Picassos to mark the 50th anniversary of the maestro’s death.

More than 1,000 artists, including Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Harlem-based Guy Stanley Philoche, will be on view.

****

Look, I bought the only bottle of Bud Light sold in the country today. The stock has just doubled Bill McCuddy at the Main Prospect Comedy Club in Southampton.