What happened to Saint Obi? Tributes pour in as veteran Nollywood actor dies aged 57





Well-known actor Saint Obi recently passed away on May 7, 2023, at the age of 57. His cause of death has not yet been released and one of his siblings said he was at his residence in Jos, Plateau State at the time of his death. On the other hand, blogger EmDee David said that he continuously visits the hospital to seek treatment for an unknown health condition. Although he passed away seven days ago, the same came to light recently as his siblings allegedly had an argument over something. His family members have yet to release an official statement on the matter. Internet users pay tribute to Saint Obi on Twitter Saint Obi has been recognized over the years for his flawless work in films. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people learned of his death.

The renowned veteran was 57 years old.

That his soul rests in peace. Nollywood actor Saint Obi has passed away. The renowned veteran was 57 years old. That his soul rests in peace.

It is truly shocking and heartbreaking. Losing someone you know and worked with can be incredibly difficult. May God give his family the strength to bear this loss and endure the difficult times. Your work and your impact will always be remembered. Rest in peace Saint Obi. Saint obi yesterday, MURPHY AFOLABI today & it can be anyone tomorrow. Live a caring life and remember to enjoy it. I remember meeting Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi) on a flight to London in 1999. He was with Liz Benson. He was so nice to my siblings and me. 24 years later, I still remember how jovial he was and how happy he made us. RIP caption!

Childhood memories were great, never forgetting or letting go of the state of emergency RIP Saint Obi. I can't believe we lost Saint Obi earlier this week. Nollywood legend of all time. Would be greatly missed. RIP Saint Obi. You have filled our screens with your talent for decades. We will miss you. May God rest your soul in peace. Obi's net worth is said to be around $7 million as a result of his successful career in the entertainment industry. He even pursued a career as a musician, releasing a few albums like Mister President And Good time. Saint Obi was known for his appearances in several Nigerian films Born on November 16, 1965, Saint Obi was raised in a family of nine children and was the only son among his siblings. He went to Zang Secondary Commercial School and enrolled at the University of Jos, where he graduated in Theater Arts in 1991. Obi developed an interest in acting during his childhood and watched a lot of movies back then. He made his acting debut with an NTA commercial series in 1996, and his first film as a producer was Count with your mind, released in 2002. He also played the lead role in the movie with Ebi Sam. Obi was known for his appearances in several Nollywood movies like Heart of gold, state of emergency, president must not die, burning candles, and more. He has received various accolades at the African Movie Academy Awards, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, City People Entertainment Awards and Nollywood Movie Awards. He was an athlete and participated in various football and basketball tournaments. He established a production, talent, brand management and public relations company called Agwhyte International Limited. Although he was praised for his acting skills, he soon retired as he wanted to focus more on the business realm. Obi later appeared in an interview and said he left acting because he planned to do something else with his life. He said he used to do ten or six movies in a year and then reduced the number because he felt people were more interested in someone's acting skills. Saint Obi is survived by his three children, born of his marriage to Lynda Saint-Nwafor. Saint and Lynda were married from 2006 to 2021. They were embroiled in a divorce custody battle before Obi's death.



