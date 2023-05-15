Hypnotic marks worst career opening for Robert Rodriguez and Ben Affleck – The Hollywood Reporter





HypnoticWHO? It’s unusual to say the least that a film directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Ben Affleck is barely a dot on the radar of new movies opening the box office. This lack of awareness helps explain why Hypnotic opened to $2.4 million in 2,118 theaters over the weekend of May 14-16 to mark the worst domestic opening of any film directed by Rodriguez or starring Affleck. Hypnotic stands to lose tens of millions, after costing $65 million, and reinforces what any savvy Hollywood studio executive knows: marketing spend is critical. The sci-fi action thriller suffered several setbacks on the road to the big screen, capped by the implosion of Solstice Studios in late 2021, which was to market and release the film. Solstice, run by independent veteran Mark Gill, relied on Hypnotic shape its future. But the young company was derailed by the pandemic despite the modest success of the 2000s Imbalance. (Russell Crowe’s road rage thriller has done relatively well in theaters given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.) A few months earlier, Solstice entered into a strategic partnership with Jeff Robinov’s Studios 8, and Hypnotic was their first project together (the two had worked together when Robinov was head of production at Warner Bros. and Gill ran Warner Independent). Solstice was tasked with marketing the film and handling United States distribution, as well as international sales. The film has generated strong interest among overseas buyers, who put up a sizable chunk of the film’s reported $65 million budget after being sure it would get a US release in over 2,000 locations. . But when Solstice leadership decamped, Hypnotic seemingly slipped off the radar until earlier this year, when overseas buyers at the Berlin Film Festival market were told the boutique outfit Ketchup had come on board as an American distributor. Ketchup did not respond to requests for comment. The film screened at South by Southwest earlier this year as a work in progress and opened in the United States ahead of its international premiere in a midnight slot at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. no doubt that the Cannes slot helps foreign box office sales.) In the United States, the marketing campaign for Hypnotic was minimal at best, with Affleck himself making no press. Insiders speculate that the film’s release date attempted to piggyback on the marketing campaign for AirAffleck’s acclaimed Nike sports drama which received an exclusive theatrical release before debuting on Prime Video over the weekend. In Hypnotic, Affleck plays Detective Danny Rourke, who broods over the unsolved kidnapping of his 7-year-old daughter and tries to determine the forces responsible. Alice Braga and William Fichtner also play. So far 1998s Ghosts marked the lowest wide open of Affeck’s career ($3 million), followed by 2003 Lilies ($3.8 million), according to Comscore and not adjusted for inflation. Large is defined in this case as 1,500 screens or more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/robert-rodriguez-hypnotic-box-office-opening-ben-affleck-1235487814/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos