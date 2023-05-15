Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra’s Mother Says She’s Truly Blessed After Actor’s Engagement | Bollywood
Actor Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra, shared a heartwarming note, a day after the actor got engaged to Raghav Chadha. It is rumored that Parineeti and Raghav have been dating for quite some time. Raghav is the leader of the Aam Aadmi party. Read also : Mika sang Gal Mitthi Mitthi at the engagement of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
Reena shared a photo of Parineeti and Raghav from their engagement and wrote: There are reasons in your life that make you believe again and again that there is a God up there. It’s one of them. She also added hashtags like truly blessed and thank God.
She also thanked those who wished her and the Chopra family on the occasion. She wrote, I want to thank all of you who have reached out and poured out your blessings and wishes for them. Reena also added some interior photos from the ceremony held in Delhi.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi’s Kapurthala House on Saturday night in the presence of family and close friends. The couple shared the news with fans via identical posts. “Everything I prayed for…I said yes…Waaheguru ji meher karan (God be kind),” Parineeti wrote on Instagram. While Raghav tweeted, “All I prayed for…She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan…”
Their engagement was attended by several politicians, such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray, Congress Leader Rajeev Shukla, P. Chidambaram and others. Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Sahaj Chopra, Shivang Chopra and other friends and family members of the couple were also among the guests.
A traditional Sikh ceremony was held for the engagement. Parineeti and Raghav paired off in traditional ivory outfits for the special day. Several guests were also seen following the all-white theme of the event. Several photos and videos from inside the engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media. From the dreamy white decor to a massive tiered cake, it was quite the party. In some videos, the couple was seen singing and dancing together.
