Hollywood writers’ strike will last a long time





Over the past week, media companies have conveyed an air of business as usual. On Thursday, HBO hosted a red carpet premiere for a documentary, while the Fox broadcast network announced a survivalist reality show called “Stars on Mars” hosted by William Shatner. “3…2…1…TAKE OFF!” the network’s promotional materials read. With the exception of late-night shows, which immediately darkened, Bakish assured Wall Street, “consumers really won’t notice anything for a while.” Networks and streaming services have a large amount of content in the bank. Reality shows, news programs and some scripted series made by foreign companies are not affected by the strike. Most of the films slated for release this year are well past the writing stage. Shares climbed Friday for every company involved in failed contract talks; investors tend to like it when costs go down, which happens when production slows, like during a strike. If the strike drags on into July, analysts pointed out, studios may strike costly deals with writers under “force majeure” clauses in contracts. “The sad news for writers is that by declaring a strike, they may actually be helping the streaming giants and their parent companies,” wrote Luke Landis, media and internet analyst at SBV MoffettNathanson, in a report Wednesday. . The writers managed to make things difficult for studios in the first week, however. Apple TV+ was forced to postpone the premiere of “Still,” about Michael J. Fox and his battle with Parkinson’s disease, because Mr. Fox refused to cross a picket line. In Los Angeles, writers picketed the Apple TV+ set for “Loot,” starring Maya Rudolph, sparking tape to stop. In New York, similar actions have disrupted the production of shows like “Billions,” the Showtime drama. Other affected shows included “stranger things“on Netflix,”hackson HBO Max and Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards telecast, which took place attacking without a host after Drew Barrymore withdrew, citing the strike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voonze.com/hollywood-writers-strike-is-going-to-be-a-while/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos