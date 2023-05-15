Stock markets: The markets lack conviction

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the Capitol to meet with President Biden to discuss the debt limit on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Markets lacked conviction, while the debate over the US debt ceiling remained heated with passionate intensity, in the words of Irish poet WB Yeats.

US stocks barely moved on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, the S&P 500 slipped 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.35%. On a weekly basis, the Dow lost 1.1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

It’s true that some S&P stocks have weathered the malaise to reach new highs (and drop to new lows). Pepsico, for example, hit $196.12 per share, its highest level since 1965. On the other hand, Match Group, which owns dating platforms like Tinder, Match and OkCupid, fell to $30.86 per share. share, its lowest level since its IPO in November 2015.

But overall, “none of the sectors are making compelling moves in either direction, reflecting a general lack of conviction in the market,” said Joe Cusick, portfolio specialist and senior vice president at Calamos Investments.

Investors aside, US consumers are also losing confidence in the health of the economy. A preliminary reading from the University of Michigan consumer survey showed a surprisingly low reading of 57.7 for May, down from 63.5 in April, and the lowest in six months.

Investors and consumers are undecided in part because of the possibility that the United States will fail to repay its debts. Over the past week, we have heard dire warnings from The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, the American Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, or the British Minister of Finance, Jeremy Hunt, on the consequences of the failure of the United States. All reiterated the same point: if the United States, the center of the global financial system, did not repay its national debt, economic anarchy would be unleashed on the world.

US President Joe Biden will meet with other lawmakers early this week after a last-minute postponement to continue discussions on the debt ceiling. Investors, bankers and world leaders will soon learn whether the United States can avoid another crisis.

