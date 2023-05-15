STAR WARS REBELS actor Freddie Prinze Jr. wishes he hadn’t returned for THE BAD BATCH and EPISODE IX

Freddie Prinze Jr. played the Jedi Cannon Jarrus in star wars rebelsand quickly became a fan favorite. The character ultimately made the ultimate sacrifice to save his fellow rebels, and he later revealed that Hera Syndulla had his baby (a child we’ll meet in Ahsoka).

With Dave Filoni’s live-action follow-up to this animated series set to include Team Ghost, many of us wondered if Kanan would either appear in flashbacks or as Force Ghost, giving Prinze Jr. the chance to play the hero live. -action for the first time.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the actor is keen on reprising the role in any form.

Talk toChristian Harloff(via SFFGazette.com), he commented on his vocal cameos in The bad batch And The Rise of Skywalkeradmitting he would have preferred not to do either of them, in hindsight.

“I was asked, yeah. I didn’t necessarily want to,” Prinze Jr. admits.“I feel like every time you hear Kanan’s voice since the end of Rebels, it really dilutes his impact. I didn’t want to do [The Rise of Skywalker]either. I was asked for a favor and I feel like all my – all their favors are gone now.”

He was asked if he could come to Ahsokathe former rebel replied, “No Ahsoka, I’m done with Kanan. I’m too old for this stuff.”

Now, this might just be a case of him trying to drive fans off the stage. Lars Mikkelsen did a huge amount of this before his return as Grand Admiral Thrawn live, although it really does feel like Prinze Jr. isn’t happy with these brief cameos, although they further establish the importance of his character.

In The bad batchwe finally learned more about what happened to the Padawan during Order 66, while Episode IX placed him among those who offered advice to Rey so she could defeat Emperor Palpatine!

Do you think we will see Prinze Jr. as Kananin Ahsoka this August?