John Travolta, Nick Jonas, More In Hollywood Celebrate Mother’s Day – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday to share sweet messages celebrating Mother’s Day. John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. He shared a video of the actress and captioned, “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love us! Love, Ben, Ella and John. Jeremy Renner, who is recovering after being seriously injured in a snowplow accident earlier this year, showed his love for his mother on Instagram with a series of photos of them together. “Mother Earth, Mother Nature and Mom… No matter how difficult, painful or difficult life may be for me lately, it doesn’t escape you,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for the weight I put on you, but so grateful that you can do this with grace and strength. Thank you, I love you mom…. My rock.” CRUSH Actor Shemar Moore took to Instagram to honor his girlfriend, writing, “JESIREE DIZON…….. The mother of our ‘miracle’…. FRANKIE (Muthafukkin Moore)…. Our daughter…. Jesiree, this shit ain’t easy but it’s fucking FUN…and…worth it…. I love you and I will always be your net!!! HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!! and thank you!!” Singer Nick Jonas has celebrated his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed their first child via surrogate last year. He shared a photo of Chopra with Malti on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an amazing mother. You light up my world and MM’s every day. Riley Keough paid tribute to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this year, with a photo of Presley and wrote: ‘Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mum I could have asked for .” Allison Holker celebrated being a mother to her and her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ three children. “Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more grateful to wake up every morning and see their beautiful faces. Seeing their growth, perseverance, and sharing the smiles and laughter helps me get through each day. I will protect my babies with everything I have. We are enduring something I could never have imagined, but we are moving forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continually showing me strength, love and joy. Find more celeb social media posts for Mother’s Day below.

