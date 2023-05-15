‘I grew up loving Russia’: After Hollywood’s betrayal, can Steven Seagal make ends meet as a Russian star?





Steven Seagal made a name for himself with the action films that made him one of the stars of the Hollywood industry. However, his career was marred by several controversies, including one involving sexual harassment or assault which he was accused of by multiple women. While things didn’t work out for him in the United States, he decided to go a different route or, to be precise, launch his personality status in another country. Also read: Taekwondoed my a** against the brick wall: Actors came forward to expose Steven Seagal after multiple counts of abuse allegations While he’s surrounded by a plethora of reasons that have put his career in jeopardy, it looks like he’s making ends meet being a Russian star. Steven Seagal’s thoughts on life in Russia Also Read: Can I Laugh in Your Face?: Jean-Claude Van Dammes’ $40 Million Legacy Burned to Ashes After Being Cruelly Insulted by Steven Seagal 71-year-old actor Steven Seagal said “magnet” Russia after receiving an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He received the medal of the Russian Order of Friendship for his “Major contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation. At a founding event of the International Movement of Russians in Moscow last March, he candidly expressed his feelings for the country because his upbringing was in a Russian family. He shared, “My father was purely Russian and I was brought up in a purely Russian family, because my mother was completely immersed in Russian culture and she had no parents.” He continued, “So I grew up with Russian culture. I grew up loving Russia and loving everything I learned about it from an early age. And for me, I’m a million percent Russophile and a million percent Russian. The former Hollywood star has been named Russia’s special envoy to the United States. While he continued to work in Hollywood until 2019, he continued to be in a negative light due to allegations of sexual assault. What happened to Steven Seagal? Also Read: Steven Seagal Draws Praise from PETA After Landing a Mad Rampage Conducting an Unauthorized Raid During the Filming of Lawman Seagal’s action star status was quite prominent in the 1990s, but it eventually faded over time. His audience grew bored of the same action movies that slumped his popularity. The fact that her outspoken off-screen personality and criticism of others made it pretty difficult for her. He also drew negative attention when several women began to come forward to talk about all the wrongdoings he had done with them. In 2010, his former executive assistant sued him and his production company,Production of steamrollers for sexual harassment, human trafficking, wrongful dismissal and other charges. Although she later dropped the suit without revealing the reason. In January 2018, two women filed a complaint with the police in Los Angeles, one of them being a former In deadly ground additional, Regina Simons. She accused Seagal of raping her when she was 18. Source: Independent

