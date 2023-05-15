Daily horoscope for May 15, 2023: Long-term dreams come true with organization





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Monday, May 15, 2023 Today’s birthday (05/15/23). Plan for the future this year. Realize bold visions with friends. The behind-the-scenes spring organization is gearing up for powerful results. The redirection of collaborative efforts this summer leads to the growth of strength, vitality and endurance in the fall. Improve your portfolio and presentation next winter. Long-term dreams come true with organization. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Financial transactions 9 are better today, with direct Mercury in Taurus. It’s easier to discuss money. The confusion is noticeably reduced. Barriers dissolve. Do business and bargains. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 9 Listen powerfully. Resolving misunderstandings is easier with Mercury right in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who do not understand each other. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7 Consider dreams and possibilities. Words, transport and traffic flow better, with Mercury Direct. Review where you have been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Communication barriers are evaporating. Team coordination happens naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets down and you can hear yourself again. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to grow professionally with Mercury direct. Brainstorming becomes more productive and creative again. Discuss the possibilities. Develop opportunities. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Today is an 8th Make long distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury stationary straight for three months. Explore, study and study the possibilities. Expand your horizons. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 9 Buy, sell, and discuss finances. Money, bills and payments flow easier and faster with Mercury Direct. The confusion fades. Negotiate agreements. Sign contracts. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Partnership misunderstandings lessen. Communications are clearing up naturally, with Mercury direct for the next three months. Consensus is easier. Share messages of love, thanks and invitations. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Today is an 8th Have fun with physical action, especially outside. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Discover health solutions in conversation. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is an 8 Listen to your muses. Expressing yourself is easier with Mercury Direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, your possibilities and your affection. To show creativity. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a clarification of 7th Family communications, with Mercury in direct post for three months. Resolve a misunderstanding. Collaborate and strategize. Share visions. Make home improvements together. Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Today is a leap forward of 9 creative endeavors. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your opinions. Communicate and connect. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

