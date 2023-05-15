Built This Overture Games turns practice into pla

Overture Games is a student-run startup from The Garage that aims to create video games that you can play with a musical instrument. The Garage, an on-campus startup incubator, is home to many NU-based startups. Le Quotidien caught up with its founders to learn more about their game, called Intervallic.

[piano music]

SEEGER GRAY: Senior Bienen Aspen Buckingham plays an electronic keyboard in a corner of the Garage. But the screen in front of him doesn’t show sheet music. Instead, a stylized cat dodges obstacles and collects recording samples.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: Because learning music should be fun, right?

[fast music]

SEEGER GRAY: Buckingham is co-founder and CEO of Overture Games, a startup from The Garage.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: We create games for musicians that they can play with their instrument.

SEEGER GRAY: Overture Games wants to help middle and high school students learn music by making practicing more fun and engaging. This goal comes from the personal experience of Buckingham and one of the other co-founders, Weinberg junior Steven Jiang, who is also chief strategy officer.

STEVEN JIANG: I grew up playing the clarinet. I’ve never enjoyed practicing so much, even though I know it’s necessary for musicians to progress. So I still think there might be an easier way to progress in music without having to really struggle and burn out so much.

SEEGER GRAY: Jiang came to the Garage with plans to create an app that would help students practice music.

STEVEN JIANG: Aspen heard my conversation and then thought it was interesting, so we had a chat afterwards and then decided to build on this idea and solve the problem with a video game solution.

SEEGER GRAY: Over the past summer, Overture Games started working on a game called Intervallic.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: Your main character is Starburst, and she discovers this fantastic planet where everything is based on sound. The main thing is that she learns to communicate through music. As a player, you communicate with this cat to help it navigate the planet.

SEEGER GRAY: Scott Tsangeos, dual degree MBA and MS Design Innovation student, tested Intervallic’s courseware using an electronic keyboard.

SCOTT TSANGEO: Oh, play E4 to skip two lanes.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: Yeah, nice.

[music]

SEEGER GRAY: It was Tsangeos’ first time playing Intervallic – and a piano.

SCOTT TSANGEO: Oh, it’s the C. Yeah, I see.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: Let’s go!

SEEGER GRAY: Intervallic is available as a free online demo. It can be played with a computer keyboard or with a plugged-in electronic instrument. Buckingham says Overture Games is working on integrating pitch detection, which would recognize notes through the device’s microphone.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: We know we can do it, we have a lot of talent in our squad. It’s just the next big step.

[flute music]

SEEGER GRAY: Bienen and Medill’s second year, former Daily staff member Maya Ravi has been playing the flute since sixth year. Ravi tried out the startup’s current height detection feature, which is a work in progress. She beat the first tier after a few minutes.

[flute music]

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: Let’s go!

MAYARAVI: Oh my God.

SEEGER GRAY: Ravi says the game could be useful for beginners, especially because –

MAYARAVI: It’s hard to learn the basics of the instrument and learn to read music at the same time.

SEEGER GRAY: But she says she would train with Intervallic today as an experienced musician, if she had the songs she needed.

SEEGER GRAY: The game currently includes tutorials and two levels of original music. Buckingham says Overture Games hopes to include a large library of free and licensed songs.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: We’d love to have everything from Macklemore to Lizzo to Bach and Chopin and just every type of music you could want to play.

SEEGER GRAY: The team is also working on a way to automatically generate levels from uploaded music.

[music]

SEEGER GRAY: Overture Games’ next steps include more than technical improvements for Intervallic. Jiang says they contacted music teachers at schools across the country.

STEVEN JIANG: The next step is to let them try our product, see if there are any potential partnership opportunities.

SEEGER GRAY: In the summer of 2022, Buckingham visited Evanston Township High School for students to try out Intervallic and give feedback.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: They have a keyboard class where students can play their own electronic keyboards which is the coolest thing ever.

SEEGER GRAY: Eventually, Buckingham hopes the game will become a tool that music teachers can use in the classroom and encourage students to practice.

ASPEN BUCKINGHAM: We’ll do whatever it takes to make practicing more fun and learning music more fun.

[music]

SEEGER GRAY: From the Daily Northwestern, I'm Seeger Gray. Thanks for listening to another episode of NU Declassified. This episode was reported and produced by me. The music is by Intervallic by Overture Games.

