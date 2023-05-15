Marvel just cast its 18th Game of Thrones actor in the MCU

An actor best known for his role in Game Of Thrones joined the cast of Secret Invasionbecoming the 18th actor from the HBO series to join Marvel Studios’ MCU.

Game Of Thrones boasts one of the largest casts ever assembled on screens, with hundreds of actors appearing in the sprawling eight-season tale of Westeros.

And as a big-budget HBO series, the series had no shortage of massive movie stars, as well as some who have since become some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The Game of Thrones star in Secret Invasion

Game Of Thrones‘Beric Dondarrion Actor Richard Dormer has officially joined the MCU as a character called Agent Prescott in Marvel Studios Secret Invasion series on Disney+.

Dormer’s cast emerged after his character appeared talking to Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross in a new featurette for the Disney+ series.

Dormer becomes the 18th Game Of Thrones actor to join the MCU, after his role as Berric Dondarrion for six seasons of the HBO show.

The full list of 17 other actors to appear in both Game Of Thrones and an MCU project can be seen below:

Natalie Dormer – Private Lorraine

Natalie Dormer played Margaery Tyrell, wife of King Joffrey Baratheon in Game Of Thronesbut that came after she had a minor role in Captain America: The First Avenger as Private Lorraine. The actress US Army soldier and member of the SSR tried to seduce Steve Rogers after he bravely rescued a number of prisoners.

David Bradley – church keeper

Many will no doubt forget David Bradley in the MCU, as he only briefly appeared as an unnamed church guardian in The First Avenger whose Red Skull took the Tesseract to Norway. Meanwhile, in Westeros, Bradley played Lord Walder Frey, who led the infamous Red Wedding Massacre.

Joseph Gatt-Grundroth

Joseph Gatt played the warrior Frost Giant Grundroth in 2011 Thor, his character was killed by Heimdall at the Bifrost Bridge. In Game Of ThronesGatt played the warg Thenn, a member of a Free Folk tribe in Season 4.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje – Algrim le Fort/Kurse

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played secondary villain Kurse, aka Algrim the Strong, in Thor: The Dark Worldwhile in Game Of Throneshe tackled the role of Malko, a slave ship captain who appeared in Season 5.

Clive Russell – Tire

Clive Russell played Tyr, the Asgardian god of war, in Thor: The Dark World, assuming a minor role despite the character’s prominent place in Norse mythology. It came after his Game Of Thrones his debut as Brynden Tully, aka the knight more commonly known as Blackfish.

Richard Brake – Captain Einherjar

Richard Brake was the first of two actors to play the Night King in Game Of Throneswith him playing the key villain through seasons 4 and 5. In the MCU, his role was small, appearing in a flashback as Lieutenant Einherjar under the command of King Bor in battle against Malekith in Thor: The Dark World .

Enzo Cilenti – Watchtower Guard

Enzo Cilenti played a Yunkai slave trader called Yezzan zo Qaggaz in seasons 5 and 6 of Game Of Thrones. On the MCU side, Cilenti’s role was minor as a watchtower guard in guardians of the galaxy.

Ralph Ineson – Ravager Pilot

Ralph Ineson played a Ravager background pilot in the first guardians of the galaxy film, but he had a slightly larger guest star role in Game Of Thrones as Dagmer Cleftjaw, a loyal ironborn raider of House Greyjoy.

Hannah John-Kamen – Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen joined the MCU as the villainous Ghost, aka former SHIELD agent Ava Starr, in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and she will soon be back in 2024 as a member of the Thunderbolts. When it comes to her role in Westeros, John-Kamen brought the Dothraki Ornela, a friend of Daenerys Targaryen, to life.

Peter Dinklage – Poison

After eight seasons as Tyrion Lannister, one of the main characters of Game Of ThronesPeter Dinklage joined the MCU as Eitri, King of the Dwarfs, in Avengers: Infinity War and one deleted Thor: Love and Thunder stage. It wasn’t even his first Marvel role, having also played arms tycoon Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Richard E. Grant – Classic Loki

In Game Of Thrones, Richard E. Grant played Izembaro, a playwright and actor who previously starred as Robert Baratheon. The British star came to the MCU as the classic variant of Loki in The Void and quickly became a fan favorite, although the chances of his return are unclear following his run in Loki.

Richard Madden – Icarus

After his starring role as Robb Stark in Game Of ThronesRichard Madden finally joined the MCU in Eternals. Madden’s Ikaris was by far the most powerful of the Eternals, however, he finally took a villainous turn at the end of the film and seemingly met his demise as he flew into the sun.

Kit Harington – Dane Whitman

Madden wasn’t the only House Stark alum to join the MCU in Eternals, while Jon Snow actor Kit Harington entered the franchise as Dane Whitman. Harrington’s character is expected to become the heroic Black Knight down the line, though his planned return in Blade may, unfortunately, have been scrapped.

Rhys Ifans – Curt Connors/Lizard

Rhys Ifans was a recent addition to the Game Of Thrones universe, starring in Dragon House like Otto Hightower, a hand of the king. Ifans’ tenure at Marvel began outside of the MCU as Curt Connors, aka Lizard, in The Amazing Spider-Manbut he made an appearance in the main timeline as one of the multiversal villains seen in Spider-Man: No Coming Home.

Emilia Clarke – Giah

Emilia Clarke, the actress behind Game Of ThronesMother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen will enter the MCU alongside Richard Dormer in Secret Invasion. The iconic star will play Talos’ adult daughter, G’iah, and she might even have a bright MCU future ahead of her, it seems.

Finn Jones – Iron Fist

Finn Jones played Tournament Knight Loras Tyrell in Game Of Thrones and later joined the MCU on Netflix as Iron Fist, starring in the series of the same name and even teaming up with other heroes in The defenders. Iron Fist’s portrayal of Jones has proven controversial with fans, and it’s unclear if he will reprise the role.

Jessica Henwick – Colleen Wing

Pretty amusing, iron fistColleen Wing, co-lead of, played by Jessica Henwick, was also a Game Of Thrones alum, appearing as one of Prince Oberyn Martell’s daughters, Nymeria Sands, in several episodes. The actress expressed hope to return to the MCU in a different role, although many fans shared a desire to see Colleen Wing become the next Iron Fist.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21.