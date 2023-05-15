The fiery actor





Shilpa Maskey needs no introduction. After making his big break into the film industry with the 2016 Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange, Maskey has since starred in numerous films, including Mission: ImpossibleFallout, The Break Up, Kagaz Patra, Gold, and Kathaputali. While her fans know her as a versatile and dexterous actress, she considers herself an avid thinker who knows how to follow her intuition. While initially more of a dancer, she transitioned into acting when she was offered the chance of a lifetime to appear in Doctor Strange. Since childhood, Maskey loved to dance. She calls it her favorite form of therapy and something she does whenever she’s going through a tough time. Her journey in front of the camera began when she was asked to appear in a music video at the age of 16. I was in a beauty salon when I received this offer. I wanted to explore things other than academics, so I said yes. I was excited then, but I’m embarrassed to think about it now, says the actor, who turned 31 last month. After finishing high school, she went to the UK to study business. Although she didn’t know what career to pursue, Maskey decided to major in commerce because she felt it was the safest choice for her. She took a year off from her studies and returned to Nepal. During this break, Maskey tried her hand at modeling. She was inspired to do so after watching her older sister, famed makeup artist Shradha Maskey, work in the fashion industry. Modeling turned out to be a successful career move for her, as she got a ton of job opportunities pretty soon after she started. Maskey was also offered a role in the short film Shooting an Elephant based on an essay of the same name by British writer George Orwell. She starred alongside English actor Barry Sloane and theater legend Anup Baral. Oscar-nominated American screenwriter Alec Sokolow worked on the screenplay while Juan Pablo Rothie directed the thirteen-minute film. What was cool about Shooting an Elephant was that there was no dialogue, Maskey says, adding that she was grateful for that. I knew how to play with my expressions but wasn’t comfortable with delivering the dialogue. Returning from her trip to Nepal, the actress decided she wanted to train in dance formally and joined a class with other Nepalese and British students. She tried her best to hone her skills and was even selected for a team. However, within her team, Maskey ranked last in terms of dancing. It hit her hard. So, she decided to dedicate even more time to dancing, she quit her job, cut her study time and spent it all practicing dancing instead. Within a month, she rose through the ranks and ended up being the best dancer on the team. Maskey then decided to try signing with an agency. While looking for a company, she heard about the Doctor Strange team looking for a Nepalese actress for a role. They wanted a girl with a martial arts background. As a dancer, I was comfortable executing difficult and complex movements. So they thought I could choose the moves, she said.

The actor says he learned a lot while filming the Marvel movie. She visited the set for about 40 days and thinks it taught her everything she needed to know about what happens on set. After that Maskey was cast in another Hollywood hit Mission: ImpossibleFallout and Bollywood movie Gold. Although she was grateful for all these opportunities to act in international films, she desperately wanted to play a leading role in a film. Every actor wants to play the main character. I was waiting for my chance to do it, she admits. Finally, in 2019, The Break Up, the first film to feature Maskey in a lead role, was released. Its release was closely followed by Kagaz Patra, another film with Maskey playing the lead role. Of the actors in The Break Up, Maskey was the only newbie actor. All the others had already made a film or had some theater training. The filming process was quite daunting. I wouldn’t call my acting in the film my best work, but I’m glad it was well received by viewers. What Maskey loves about the game is how she gets to experience the lives of different peoples through the characters she plays. She reveals that during filming, she gets so into her characters that she completely forgets about her usual self. A year after the release of these two films, the Covid-19 has conquered the world. With nothing to do, Maskey decided to open a restaurant with a friend who is a certified Korean chef. These days, when she is not filming or attending business launch events, the actor can be seen at her Korean restaurant Dokdo Sarang, located in Kupondole Heights, Lalitpur. Kathaputali, which was released on December 31, 2021, was an interesting experience for Maskey as it was her first time starring in a horror movie. His next film Parastri is eagerly awaited by his fans. With the handful of roles she has played, Maskey has already established herself as a prominent player in the Nepali film industry. I don’t regret my decision to move from Hollywood to Nepalese cinemas, says the actor.

