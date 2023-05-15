Jonathan Majors finds love with Meagan Good amid legal troubles | Entertainment
Jonathan Majors is dating Meagan Good.
The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ actor – who faces three counts of attempted assault, one assault, one count of aggravated harassment and one additional count of harassment after being arrested in following an alleged marital row in March – has found happiness amid her legal woes after finding love with the 41-year-old actress.
Sources told TMZ that the couple have grown closer over the past few weeks, but their romance is “pretty new.”
And Jonathan and the ‘Shazam!’ The actress isn’t keeping their romance private because a viewer saw them at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, where they had gone to see a movie.
The ‘Creed III’ star appeared virtually for a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court earlier this week, but only spoke to confirm he had consented to appear by video link rather than in person.
The 33-year-old actor was accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi after a night out in New York in March, but he insisted he was innocent, his lawyer , Priya Chaudhry, handing her multiple surveillance videos and text messages of the alleged victim in an effort to clear her client’s name.
Following the hearing, her attorney said she provided the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with “irrefutable evidence” that the alleged victim was “lying” about the facts of the case.
And Priya has slammed the alleged racism in the investigation as she expressed frustration that no one is investigating Jonathan’s claim that he was assaulted by his former partner on the night in question.
She said: “When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman had caused him, the white officer walked into Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer slapped Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger.”
