Desi traffic light party | Peacock Liverpool | Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada at The Peacock, Liverpool on June 2, 2023







Get ready to color your night with the Desi traffic light party!

Desi Traffic Light Party by Bulls Eye Events June 2, 2023 Peacock Liverpool from 10:30 p.m. Bulls Eye Events is back with another sensational event that will light up your evening! Unleash the party animal in you as we bring you the Desi traffic light party To Peacock Liverpool on June 2, 2023. Get ready to mingle, dance and celebrate in a unique and electrifying atmosphere, with lights that will set the perfect mood for the evening. Not familiar with the concept of a traffic light party? Don’t worry, we break it down for you! At the entrance, you will receive a colored bracelet corresponding to your relationship status: Luckily caught and just here for the music and fun

It is complicated or open to possibilities Single and ready to date This color-coded system will help you navigate the party easily, allowing you to build new relationships, find potential dance partners, or simply enjoy the company of like-minded people. The Desi Traffic Light Party is expected to be a night filled with exuberant music, featuring top DJs playing the best of Bollywood, Bhangra and Southern tunes. Let the beat take over and dance the night away with friends and strangers, while immersing yourself in the vibrant and energetic atmosphere. So put on your best outfit, bring your best dance moves and head to the Desi Traffic Light Party by Bulls Eye Events at Peacock Liverpool. Join us for a night of endless fun and electrifying energy, as we redefine the concept of socializing and dancing the night away! Don’t miss this unique and exhilarating experience! Grab your tickets today and let the colors of the Desi Traffic Light Party guide you to an unforgettable evening! Follow Bulls Eye Events on social media for updates and stay tuned for more event news. We’ll see each other there! Instagram: Bullseye Events

