Entertainment
Students prepare for Dillo Day 2023
Podcast (digital newspapers): Play in a new window | Download
Subscribe: Spotify |
Northwestern students will land on planet Dillo with Mayfest’s alien-themed Dillo Day 2023 on Saturday, May 20. In Digital Diaries Season 3, Episode 6, the students share how they survived Dillo Day 2022 and their advice to those in attendance this year.
AARON KLOBNAK: If you go to Northwestern, you hang out with Dillo.
MADISON BRATLEY: Once a year, more than 12,000 attendees converge to laugh, dance and sing in live performances at Dillo Day, the nation’s largest student-run music festival. The wait is coming to an end.
[music]
MADISON BRATLEY: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Madison Bratley. This is Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast tracking the college experience and asking students questions about life at Northwestern. This year, the space-themed Dillo Day lands on Saturday, May 20. This week, North West students share their experiences from previous Dillo Days and how they will navigate this year’s take-off.
[scribble]
SOFIA SERNA: I went to Dillo last year for one, to be with my friends and for the experience, but I also liked a lot of the artists they had.
MADISON BRATLEY: It was Weinberg’s second year, Sofia Serna. Serna said one of his favorite artists on the Dillo Day 2022 lineup was Sean Kingston. Kingston is known for hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning.”
SOFIA SERNA: It was absolutely packed. It was still light. And just kind of like the music he makes – it’s very upbeat, fun. Everyone knows the words.
MADISON BRATLEY: Dillo Day 2022 started at 12:30 p.m. after a rain delay.
The headliner for the evening was Dominic Fike, who performed in the evening from approximately 9:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. This means that the festival lasted about 10 hours in total. But according to Serna –
SOFIA SERNA: You don’t have to be there all the time. From the beginning you don’t need to go there unless you want to see the first artists because they place the best or most popular ones towards the end. I feel like once we liked the headliners, I was a little overwhelmed and exhausted.
MADISON BRATLEY: Serna advises students to take care of themselves during the festival.
SOFIA SERNA: I would say go home and take a nap or just choose who you want to see because being there all day is kinda hard.
[scribble]
MADISON BRATLEY: For Weinberg’s second year, Nancy Zhen, Dillo is more than just a concert experience.
NANCY ZHEN: I would really look forward to getting ready for Dillo, whether it’s having dinner with friends before Dillo or finding outfits to coordinate for Dillo. I feel like I would enjoy the prep before Dillo a lot probably even more than Dillo himself.
MADISON BRATLEY: Zhen says students can enjoy activities in addition to watching live performances.
NANCY ZHEN: Have fun with Dillo, whether it’s just getting free food, free snacks, or free goods from stalls.
MADISON BRATLEY: Zhen says she knows students who find it fun to do their hair for the day.
NANCY ZHEN: I have heard rumors that many people dress up as these characters among us. I thought it was really funny, just like a team of people and like space suits or something.
MADISON BRATLEY: Above all, Zhen says students should put themselves first.
NANCY ZHEN: Have fun. Do what you are most comfortable with. Don’t feel obligated to go to Dillo just because everyone else does.
[scribble]
MADISON BRATLEY: This is the second time Medill senior Helen Bradshaw has attended a Dillo in person after transferring to Northwestern in her sophomore year.
HELEN BRADSHAW: It’s almost like living next to a stadium or concert hall and can walk there to any event you want to attend, except you don’t have to buy tickets.
MADISON BRATLEY: Dillo Day 2022 also had carnival activities like cartoon drawing stations.
HELEN BRADSHAW: I kept going back to it and the cartoonists got really mad at me, but it was so much fun. We have hung them all over our house.
MADISON BRATLEY: Bradshaw has another memory: a pair of Converse with mud from Dillo Day 2022.
HELEN BRADSHAW: I haven’t moved them since last year. They were brown Converse. So it’s blending in but I haven’t worn them since and they’re really, really muddy.
MADISON BRATLEY: Bradshaw says she saw a lot of people waking up early on Dillo Day and partying at friends’ houses. But she herself did not participate as much.
HELEN BRADSHAW: My social battery runs out very easily.
MADISON BRATLEY: Bradshaw says she skipped some of the final acts last year, like Dominic Fike’s, because she was tired. She recommends that students make sure they conserve their energy.
HELEN BRADSHAW: If you overdo it, that’s it. You’re probably going to be sitting at home, which is fine. I really liked going to bed very early. All my roommates went to bed around 9:30 p.m.
[scribble]
MADISON BRATLEY: Aaron Klobnak is a Weinberg junior studying biology. But when he’s not in the labs –
AARON KLOBNAK: I like to party. Full disclosure.
MADISON BRATLEY: Klobnak encourages students to get the most out of their Dillo Day experience.
AARON KLOBNAK: Just try to be present in the moment. Because it’s really, like, getting it all for free – it’s like once in a lifetime – or I guess we get it four times. But you know, it’s a very rare occurrence.
MADISON BRATLEY: Klobnak says Dillo Day puts Northwest life into perspective.
AARON KLOBNAK: It’s just a great day to reset and remember that there’s more to life than just, like, the Northwest grind. Like, we are here to live a great and fulfilling life. We’re not here to cry over our homework every night.
[music]
MADISON BRATLEY: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Madison Bratley. Thanks for listening to another episode of Digital Diaries. This episode was reported and produced by me, Madison Bratley. The Daily Northwestern’s audio editor is Mika Ellison, digital editors are Ava Mandoli and Erica Schmitt, and editor-in-chief is Alex Perry. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @MadisonBratley
RELATED STORIES:
– Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 5: How NU Students Are Keeping Up With Term, Clubs, and Classes
— Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 4: The housing problem, again.
— Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 3: Do you like your job on campus?
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/15/audio/digital-diaries-season-3-episode-6-nu-students-brace-for-takeoff-with-dillo-day-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As Erdogan’s votes plummet, Turkey appears to be heading for a presidential runoff
- Jokowi emphasizes the agricultural census every 10 years: too long! DW 15.05.2023
- 1,500 British troops take part in major NATO exercise amid expanding British deployment in Estonia
- Students prepare for Dillo Day 2023
- Iowa State football lands commitment from 2024 safety Quentin Taylor
- These New Zealand models are taking over Australian Fashion Week 2023
- Google Pixel 7a review: The best mid-range smartphone gets even better | Google
- International Mother’s Day Brunch Offers Comfort for Grieving Mothers
- PTI to file FIR against NAB and Rangers for Imran Khan kidnapping
- Saint Anselme responds to Trump, public response at town hall
- Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
- Lord Frost confirms his candidacy to become Conservative MP | Conservatives