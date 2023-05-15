Students prepare for Dillo Day 2023

Northwestern students will land on planet Dillo with Mayfest’s alien-themed Dillo Day 2023 on Saturday, May 20. In Digital Diaries Season 3, Episode 6, the students share how they survived Dillo Day 2022 and their advice to those in attendance this year.

AARON KLOBNAK: If you go to Northwestern, you hang out with Dillo.

MADISON BRATLEY: Once a year, more than 12,000 attendees converge to laugh, dance and sing in live performances at Dillo Day, the nation’s largest student-run music festival. The wait is coming to an end.

MADISON BRATLEY: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Madison Bratley. This is Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast tracking the college experience and asking students questions about life at Northwestern. This year, the space-themed Dillo Day lands on Saturday, May 20. This week, North West students share their experiences from previous Dillo Days and how they will navigate this year’s take-off.

SOFIA SERNA: I went to Dillo last year for one, to be with my friends and for the experience, but I also liked a lot of the artists they had.

MADISON BRATLEY: It was Weinberg’s second year, Sofia Serna. Serna said one of his favorite artists on the Dillo Day 2022 lineup was Sean Kingston. Kingston is known for hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning.”

SOFIA SERNA: It was absolutely packed. It was still light. And just kind of like the music he makes – it’s very upbeat, fun. Everyone knows the words.

MADISON BRATLEY: Dillo Day 2022 started at 12:30 p.m. after a rain delay.

The headliner for the evening was Dominic Fike, who performed in the evening from approximately 9:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. This means that the festival lasted about 10 hours in total. But according to Serna –

SOFIA SERNA: You don’t have to be there all the time. From the beginning you don’t need to go there unless you want to see the first artists because they place the best or most popular ones towards the end. I feel like once we liked the headliners, I was a little overwhelmed and exhausted.

MADISON BRATLEY: Serna advises students to take care of themselves during the festival.

SOFIA SERNA: I would say go home and take a nap or just choose who you want to see because being there all day is kinda hard.

MADISON BRATLEY: For Weinberg’s second year, Nancy Zhen, Dillo is more than just a concert experience.

NANCY ZHEN: I would really look forward to getting ready for Dillo, whether it’s having dinner with friends before Dillo or finding outfits to coordinate for Dillo. I feel like I would enjoy the prep before Dillo a lot probably even more than Dillo himself.

MADISON BRATLEY: Zhen says students can enjoy activities in addition to watching live performances.

NANCY ZHEN: Have fun with Dillo, whether it’s just getting free food, free snacks, or free goods from stalls.

MADISON BRATLEY: Zhen says she knows students who find it fun to do their hair for the day.

NANCY ZHEN: I have heard rumors that many people dress up as these characters among us. I thought it was really funny, just like a team of people and like space suits or something.

MADISON BRATLEY: Above all, Zhen says students should put themselves first.

NANCY ZHEN: Have fun. Do what you are most comfortable with. Don’t feel obligated to go to Dillo just because everyone else does.

MADISON BRATLEY: This is the second time Medill senior Helen Bradshaw has attended a Dillo in person after transferring to Northwestern in her sophomore year.

HELEN BRADSHAW: It’s almost like living next to a stadium or concert hall and can walk there to any event you want to attend, except you don’t have to buy tickets.

MADISON BRATLEY: Dillo Day 2022 also had carnival activities like cartoon drawing stations.

HELEN BRADSHAW: I kept going back to it and the cartoonists got really mad at me, but it was so much fun. We have hung them all over our house.

MADISON BRATLEY: Bradshaw has another memory: a pair of Converse with mud from Dillo Day 2022.

HELEN BRADSHAW: I haven’t moved them since last year. They were brown Converse. So it’s blending in but I haven’t worn them since and they’re really, really muddy.

MADISON BRATLEY: Bradshaw says she saw a lot of people waking up early on Dillo Day and partying at friends’ houses. But she herself did not participate as much.

HELEN BRADSHAW: My social battery runs out very easily.

MADISON BRATLEY: Bradshaw says she skipped some of the final acts last year, like Dominic Fike’s, because she was tired. She recommends that students make sure they conserve their energy.

HELEN BRADSHAW: If you overdo it, that’s it. You’re probably going to be sitting at home, which is fine. I really liked going to bed very early. All my roommates went to bed around 9:30 p.m.

MADISON BRATLEY: Aaron Klobnak is a Weinberg junior studying biology. But when he’s not in the labs –

AARON KLOBNAK: I like to party. Full disclosure.

MADISON BRATLEY: Klobnak encourages students to get the most out of their Dillo Day experience.

AARON KLOBNAK: Just try to be present in the moment. Because it’s really, like, getting it all for free – it’s like once in a lifetime – or I guess we get it four times. But you know, it’s a very rare occurrence.

MADISON BRATLEY: Klobnak says Dillo Day puts Northwest life into perspective.

AARON KLOBNAK: It’s just a great day to reset and remember that there’s more to life than just, like, the Northwest grind. Like, we are here to live a great and fulfilling life. We’re not here to cry over our homework every night.

