Jyotika returns to Bollywood after two decades with Ajay Devgns film | Bollywood





Actress Jyotika is set to make her Bollywood comeback after two decades with the upcoming yet untitled supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film, which will hit theaters in June this year, will be directed by Vikas Bahl. (Also Read | Suriya, Jyotika move to Mumbai for children’s education, invest in 70 cr sumptuous property: report) Jyotika will mark her return to Bollywood after 20 years. Jyotikas’ last release in Hindi was the 2001 film Little John, directed by veteran Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The film was released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. Taking to Twitter on Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared a photo of Jyotika. He wrote: “JYOTIKA JOINS AJAY DEVGN – R MADHAVAN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER #Jyotika returns to #Hindi films after two decades, will share screen space with #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan in supernatural thriller #PanoramaStudios, directed by # VikasBahl The film – untitled yet – will be released in June 2023. Produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak.” According to a press release, the film will be widely shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the Ajay Devgn Film and Panorama Studios banner. It is worth mentioning that Jyotika had recently filmed for the biographical drama Sri, a film about visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Apparently, she will feature in a special appearance in the film. Recently, Jyotika took to Instagram to reveal that she had finished filming her part in the movie and admitted to being a huge fan of her co-star Rajkummar Rao. Starring Rajkummar in the central role, Sri is directed by director Tushar Hiranandani. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. In her post, Jyotika talked about the experience of working with the team and how growth is all she takes back as an actor. Wrapped up my portions for SRI with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank you Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and for making me a part of this meaningful cinema. Big fan of you Raj. It’s an honor for me to share screen space with one of Bollywood’s brightest actors, I’ve learned so much from you. What I remember from this team as an actor is… GROWTH (sic). Jyotika recently completed work on her next Malayalam project, Kaathal. Directed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, the film will see Jyotika team up with Mammootty for the first time. She was last seen in the Tamil film Udanpirappe, produced by her husband-actor Suriya.

