Japanese entertainment company chief mired in sex abuse scandal apologizes, promises to make amends

TOKYO (AP) The director of a major Japanese boy band talent agency has released a YouTube video apologizing for sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by her predecessor and vowing to prevent it from happening again.

Allegations against Johnny Kitagawa, a powerful figure in Japanese entertainment and the founder of Johnny & Associates, have been circulating for more than 20 years, although he has never been charged with any crimes. He died in 2019.

The allegations resurfaced as a hot topic of scrutiny after BBC News did a special earlier this year focusing on several people who said they had been sexually abused.

More than anything, I apologize very deeply to the victims, solemnly declared Julie Keiko Fujishima, bowing four times during a one-minute video broadcast Sunday evening.

The scandal served as a wake-up call for Japan’s lagging fight against sexual harassment. A consumer boycott has begun against Johnnys, as the company is also known, making for a long list, as dozens of tarantos, or talents, appear in various advertisements. A petition expressing outrage has garnered thousands of signatures.

Fujishima apologized for the disappointment and concerns fans must be feeling. In an additional written statement, she emphasized that she had no knowledge of any wrongdoing, while acknowledging that was no excuse. Compliance teams and advice have been put in place, she said, while pausing before launching an investigation by an outside third party.

According to allegations, Kitagawa asked young singers and dancers, many of them children, to stay at his luxury home. When he told one of them to go to bed early, everyone knew it was your turn.

This kind of testimony from musician Kauan Okamoto, appearing at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo last month, raised the level of criticism against Johnnys. Okamoto was the first accuser to appear before reporters under his real name to share his story and be photographed.

He had been part of the backup band Johnnys Jr., who also worked as a talent pool for Johnny & Associates. The company has some of the best Japanese actors under its wing.

Fujishima recently met Okamoto.

She couldn’t say for sure if her claims were true or not. But she sees people alleging abuse, and something like this should never happen again.

We’re just getting started, but he gave us the opportunity to change, she said.

Okamoto’s reaction to his first meeting with Fujishima, whom he called Julie san, was overwhelmingly positive. It was like talking to a mom, he added. He understood that she was really sorry but had privacy and legal issues.

Some critics said Fujishima’s apology was not enough, that the company should hold a press conference and resign to take responsibility.

Others criticized mainstream Japanese media for being silent for so long, suggesting they feared reprisals and were losing access to the talent pool. Shukan Bunshun, a weekly magazine, was an exception, aggressively covering the Johnnys scandal from the start.

Japanese artists have faced serious competition from neighboring South Korea, where bands like BTS have found far greater international success. Some Johnnys stars have left the company over the years, including Okamoto.

Everyone should come forward and tell the truth, Okamoto said in his latest YouTube video.

He had been afraid of being rejected by Japanese society, when he had simply wanted love, as a person and a musician.

It’s not easy to make dreams come true through entertainment and really move people, Okamoto said.

