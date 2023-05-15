Entertainment
Charges of rape, sexual assault and drugs against a Kiwi music industry figure
The Rotorua Courthouse. Photo/Andrew Warner
An entertainment industry figure, on trial on 25 sexual assault and drug charges, was addicted to sex and sometimes used drugs such as ecstasy and methamphetamine on women so he could rape them and sexually assault them, according to the Crown.
The man, who cannot be identified due to an interim restraining order, is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua after pleading not guilty to the charges, which relate to alleged offenses in various locations on the North Island against nine separate plaintiffs over a period of years.
Crown attorney Anna Pollett opened the prosecution case to the jury this afternoon, telling them the high-profile man was in a role that involved personal responsibility and integrity. But despite this, the man considered it gave him the right to act as he wished towards these women, Pollett said.
Whether they wanted to or not, if he wanted to, that was all that mattered. He was addicted to sex, he told some.
Pollett said the man used class A and B drugs such as ecstasy (MDMA) and methamphetamine and that this had the effect of lowering some people’s inhibitions and swaying things in his favor, sometimes in combination to alcohol.
She said that twice in one night he illegally entered the home of one of the complainants.
Once the police said they were investigating, the man learned of various witnesses who had spoken to the police.
He questioned an associate about family members who had made statements and encouraged them to change their minds about what they had told police, Pollett said.
The man pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault, four counts of sexual assault by rape, three counts of sexual assault of unlawful intercourse, two counts of attempted sexual assault, two counts of burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, one count of supplying MDMA, one count of supplying methamphetamine and one count of willful attempt to pervert the course of justice.
A Crown charging document provided to the media outlines the details of the charges.
The charges against the first applicant consist of five counts, three of which are indecent assault; one of sexual violation for unlawful sexual intercourse and one of attempted sexual violation. It is alleged that the offense involved the man kissing a woman, touching her body under clothing and touching her unlawfully.
There is a charge relating to a second complainant, alleging that the man indecently assaulted a woman by touching her.
Charges relating to the third complainant alleged sexual assault by raping a woman after putting an unknown white powder in her mouth.
The charges relating to the fourth and fifth complainants alleged that he assaulted the women indecently on separate occasions.
The charges relating to the sixth plaintiff consist of six counts and allege that he indecently assaulted a woman while having sex with her; MDMA/ecstasy provided; raped the woman while she was under the influence of ecstasy; provided methamphetamine and raped the woman after taking methamphetamine.
The charges relating to the seventh plaintiff consist of three counts, including two counts of unlawful intercourse and rape.
The charges relating to the eighth complainant include two counts of indecent assault, alleging that the man kissed the woman and touched her thigh.
The charges relating to the ninth complainant include four counts, two of which are burglary, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense and attempted sexual offence. The charges allege he illegally entered a building twice. The charges also allege he sexually assaulted a woman in a bathroom and in her bed.
It is also alleged that he deliberately attempted to pervert the course of justice by asking a Crown witness to tell two women about their statements to the police.
The Crown is expected to call 63 witnesses and the trial is expected to last up to six weeks.
The trial takes place before a jury and Judge Layne Harvey. Defense attorney Ron Mansfield appears for the man.
