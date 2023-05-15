When Natalie Portman denounced pay parity in Hollywood, she revealed that she received a surprisingly lower salary than Ashton Kutcher without conditions!





Natalie Portman started her career in the industry at a very young age, starred in incredible films opposite phenomenal actors, and has held her own and made an impact. But despite everything, she is also one of the actresses who must face the injustice of the wage gap. She once opened up about it and revealed how her co-star Ashton Kutcher made incredibly more than her on No Strings Attached. The two actors starred together in the movie No Strings Attached in 2011. It should be noted that at that time Natalie was a more experienced star than Ashton. While they were equally talented, their payout differed beautifully. Scroll to find out more. Hollywood actresses have often said that they are paid incredibly less than their male counterparts. The pay disparity in the entertainment industry is as real as it gets and becomes even more concerning when the Oscar-winning star talks about it. Natalie Portman once shocked everyone when she revealed that Ashton Kutcher, Dude, Where’s My Car? Actor, earned three times more than her in No Strings Attached. In a chat with Marie Claire UK, Natalie Portman said that Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than me on No Strings Attached. I knew it and I accepted it because there is this thing with ‘quotes’ [the highest an actor has ever been paid] at Hollywood. Her [quote] was three times higher than mine, so they said it should be three times higher…. I wasn’t as pissed off as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy. It is indeed! Around 2011, Natalie was already an Oscar nominee for her performance in Closer (2005) and established herself as one of the most versatile actresses of all time by starring in Black Swan. She has even won many awards including the Academy for the same. Ashton, on the other hand, was set to appear in the problematic sitcom, Two & A Half Men, and replace Charlie Sheen. His pre-No Strings Attached film, Killers, was a box office flop. Let us know what you think of the Natalie Portman reveal and Ashton Kutchers quote, and for more such stuff, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must Read: James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt Against the Endless Hate He Receives for Allegedly Supporting Anti-LGBTQ+ Views and More: It Absolutely Infuriates Me Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

