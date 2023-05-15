Premiere Entertainment Group to Launch Cannes Sales of American High’s Teen Comedy Sid Is Dead, LD Entertainment (Exclusive) | News





Premiere Entertainment Group has acquired international rights to the teen comedy American High and LD Entertainments sid is dead with Joey Bragg, Tyler Alvarez and Genevieve Hannelius and is kicking off talks in Cannes this week. Eli Gonda directed the film from the screenplay by Peter Warrens based on a novel by Drew Frist and Tom Dolby. The story centers on a high school student (Bragg) who fears for his life after suspending the bully from school and creates a list of everything he will miss when he expects his life to be cut short. when the bullies return. Join Bragg (Disney Liv and Maddie), Alvarez (Nickelodeons Every Witch Way), and Hannelius (Disney’s dog with a blog) are Jack Griffo (Nickelodeons The Thundermans), Audrey Whitby (Disney So random!), Anjelica Bette Fellini (Netflix Teen bounty hunters) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Benny & Joon). Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Susanne Filkins, Tom Dolby, Abdi Nazemian, Will Rack and Tom Williams make up the list of producers, and Michael Glassman, Ryan Bennett, Jacob Yakob, Sean M. Gowrie and Mark Johnson served of executive producers. Vertical Entertainment recently gave the film a limited theatrical release in the United States and on VoD. American High and LD Entertainment have co-produced several young adult comedies, including The great adolescence with Pete Davidson, Banana split with Dylan Sprouse, and The frenzy with Vince Vaughn. Carlos Rincon, SVP of Acquisitions at Premiere Entertainment, brokered the deal with Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment. Premiere handled the sales of LD Entertainments 2018 comedy-drama Forever my daughterwhich earned $16.3 million at the US box office. Premiere sold out Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey at EFM Berlin earlier this year and recently acquired the action superhero Sri Asih which aired on Disney+ in Asia. Wearing its production hat, the company recently wrapped up the Civil War action drama Fireflies in El Mozote with Paz Vega and Ruthless with Dermot Mulroney. It’s in post on the revenge thriller Pale with Kellan Lutz and Shrapnel with Jason Patrick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/premiere-entertainment-group-to-launch-cannes-sales-on-teen-comedy-sid-is-dead-from-american-high-ld-entertainment-exclusive/5181961.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos