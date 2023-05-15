



Jyothika’s return to bollywood after 20 years…!? Heroine Jyothika, who is known as a good actress acting in many languages, will make a comeback in Bollywood after almost 20 years. Actress jyothika is known as a good actress having acted in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films. She will be acting in Hindi films after almost two decades. It is reported that Bollywood stars ajay Devgan and R madhavan will share the screen in this movie, which is produced by kumar mangat Pathak and abhishek Pathak. More details about this film are not yet known. It is reported that Jyothika’s supernatural thriller will be produced by Panorama Studios. Film analyst Taran Adarsha revealed on social media that this film will be shot in June. He announced that Vikas will direct Jyothika’s most anticipated film. He said that no title has been set for this film. As Jyothika returns to Bollywood after almost 20 years, her fans are eagerly awaiting her next film.

Jyothika was brought to the big screen by a family with a film background. With his father Chander Sadana being a producer and his sisters nagma and Roshini already starring in several films, it didn’t take long for jyothika to break into the industry. Jyothika married actor Surya on September 11, 2006. Ravi Teja’s ‘Shock’, Rajinikanth’s ‘Chandramukhi’ and megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Tagore’ rose to fame. Apart from being a heroine, she has also worked as a producer for movies like ’36 Vayadhinile’, ‘Ponmagal Vandal’, ‘Akashaman Nee Haddura’, ‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Oh My Dog’. Of these, ‘Akaasam Nee Haddura’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ were very successful. jyothika started her career in hindi industry. She acted in ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakna’ directed by Priyadarshan. This movie was released in 1997. Recently, jyothika revealed on social media that she will play a pivotal role in the movie “Sri” starring versatile actor Rajkumar Rao. While Tusshar is directing the film, Nidhi is the producer. And Jyothika, who looks young and beautiful even at 44. news related to the beauty secret came out. Even after marriage, jyothika gained popularity by acting in films. She has earned a special place in the hearts of her fans with her amazing performance. It is in this context that she recently shared a video of herself doing intense exercises. They did a lot of things like going down stairs upside down, standing upside down, and playing ball. Still, fans and netizens can’t help but praise her after seeing the effort she puts into her fitness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiaherald.com/Movies/Read/994593896/Jyothikas-reentry-into-Bollywood-after-years

