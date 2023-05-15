Watch Mika Singh Gal Mitthi Mitthi at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday was a star-studded affair with several high profile politicians and movie celebrities in attendance. Mika Singh was one of the guests at the party and even sang a love song with the newly engaged couple alongside him on stage. Read also : Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra share kiss in dreamy engagement video, cut huge cake decorated with white flowers Mika singing on stage and posing with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann at the engagement of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

He shared several glimpses of the party on his Instagram Stories, including a candid photo with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagmant Mann as they chatted. Like Mika, Bhagwant Mann is also a Punjabi singer.

A video shows Mika singing Gal Mitthi Mitthi from the 2013 film Aisha on stage. Parineeti and Raghav are seen standing next to him as they sing and even groove a bit on stage. Mika shared several onstage photos of her performance on her Instagram stories.

While a paparazzo account shared Mika’s videos and photos on their Instagram account, the couple’s fans reacted to them in the comments section. One fan jokingly wrote, Raghav dance bhi kar rahe hain to lag raha hai ki naara laga rahe hai (Raghav Chadha’s dance moves sound like he’s protesting somewhere). Another commented, Mika ne sama baandh diya (Mika created the good mood). Another wrote, They are beautiful together. A comment also read, Parineeti and raghav danced their hearts out on their engagement! Pointing to several indoor videos and photos, an Instagram user also wrote: Phone ban kyu kiye they fir (why did they ban phones then).

Among the engagement guests, Priyanka Chopra caught the eye in her neon sari dress. She flew in from London for the ceremony and returned shortly after it was over. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and many other politicians were also at the party.

The couple greeted photographers who were waiting outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. Family members Chopra and Chadhas handed out candy to paparazzi posted outside the venue.