Daman is hosting a Bollywood Night Beach Fest this month at Jampore Beach





Indians and their love for Bollywood music is unparalleled. No matter if we are sad or happy or stressed or just depressed, good Hindi music really soothes our soul. And now we can all enjoy such a gala moment very soon as Daman hosts the big “Shor Fest”. It will be an extravagant celebration of music and tons of fun and of course with lots of food. What does this Bollywood evening have in store for you? Let’s check that! Shor Fest is going to be a sensational experience! Vadodara-based agency Unwork Media and Daman Tourism have teamed up to bring such a vibrant music festival to the city. According to a report by Hindustan Times, many Bollywood music artists will grace their presence at this gala music event. From a stunning venue to a great lineup of celebrities, the Bollywood Night Beach Fest has plenty of fun to offer. Here are some details to remember! Shor Fest is organized on the beautiful beach of Jampore in Daman.

The date of the festival is May 27, 2023.

A total of seven Bollywood music composers come to entertain the audience attending the Bollywood party at Jampore Beach. Also read: Straight out of a fairy tale, this is India’s smallest national park in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Here’s about the extravagant lineup for the event: Daman is hosting such a magnificent Bollywood party for the first time and it will surely be the first of its kind here. Who’s who from the Bollywood music industry will attend the event and perform splendid performances to entertain the thousands of visitors to Jampore Beach on May 27. One of the greatest musical directors, Mithoon Sharma will also be present at the event! There are also more fun elements to entertain your evening. From food stalls to shopping stalls to photo booths and more, Shor Fest brings it all together for an unforgettable experience. Also Read: Beach Resorts in Andaman: Best Places to Book for Sun, Sand and Grass Tickets for this event are already out on BookMyShow and prices start at 649. If you plan to be in Daman on May 27, be sure to attend Shor Fest. We are sure you will have a great time here. And if you’re a fan of Bollywood music like us, you’re in for a treat! Cover image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

