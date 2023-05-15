Top 10 Motivational Movies In Bollywood





May 15, 2023 / 1:00 p.m. IST Bollywood has produced some of the most inspiring and motivational films of all time. These films entertain audiences and leave a lasting impact on their minds. Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India is a sports drama about a disgraced female hockey player who coaches the Indian women's national hockey team to victory. The film is an inspiring story of overcoming obstacles and succeeding against all odds. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who overcame personal tragedy and poverty to become a national champion. The film is a powerful reminder of the human spirit and its ability to rise to any challenge. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan is a period sports drama set in colonial India. The film tells the story of villagers who challenge their British oppressors to a game of cricket to avoid paying taxes. Lagaan is an inspiring story of courage, determination and the power of unity. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Airlift is a historical drama film based on the true events of the 1990 Gulf War. The film tells the story of an Indian businessman who helps evacuate thousands of Indian citizens stranded in Kuwait during the war. Airlift is an inspiring story of heroism and selflessness in adversity. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti is a coming-of-age drama film that tells the story of a group of young friends inspired by the lives of freedom fighters to fight corruption and corruption. injustice in modern India. The film is a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up for what is right. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades is a drama film that tells the story of a successful Indian scientist who returns to his homeland to give back to society. The film is an inspiring story of self-discovery and one person's power to make a difference in the world. Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par is a drama film that tells the story of a dyslexic child and his difficulties at school and at home. The film is an inspiring story about perseverance and the power of education to transform lives. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an Indian wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions. The film is a powerful reminder of the importance of gender equality and the potential for young girls to achieve greatness. Directed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Mary Kom, an Indian boxer who overcame personal and professional obstacles to become a world champion. The film is an inspiring story of perseverance and the power of the human spirit. Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015) Directed by Ketan Mehta, Manjhi, The Mountain Man is a biographical drama film based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, an Indian laborer who single-handedly dug a road through a mountain using only a hammer and chisel. The film is an inspiring story of determination, perseverance and one individual's power to effect change. These movies not only entertained the audience but also left a lasting impact on their minds. They showcase the potential of the human spirit to overcome challenges and achieve greatness. These movies inspire us to believe in ourselves and our abilities, to work hard and never give up, and to make a difference in the world.

