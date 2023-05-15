Sale of District 65 Native Plants Supports Local Ecosystem and Schools





Chiara Kim / Daily Senior Employee On Saturday, people bought native plants, shrubs and trees to raise money for District 65 schools and support local ecosystems at the Parent Teacher Association’s Equity Projects Native Plant Sale.

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Parent-Teacher Association Equity Project held its second annual native plant sale SATURDAY. For three hours, people flocked to the district warehouse, browsing native plants, shrubs and trees for sale. The PTA Equity Project is a program that helps raise and distribute funds to district schools to improve equity in the student experience. PTA volunteer Lauren Marquez-Viso said the purpose of the sale — in addition to raising money for PEP — is to fight climate change with “natural solutions”. The plants for the sale were from Possibility Place Nursery in Will County, which specializes in growing plants native to northeastern Illinois. According to the National Audubon Society, native plants are important for maintaining biodiversity, building a living landscape for animals, and fighting climate change by storing greenhouse gas carbon dioxide and conserving the water. The PTA Equity Project sold blue verbena, wild geranium and black-eyed susan on Saturday, all of which are native to northeast Illinois. “We also augment pollinator habitat with native plants throughout the community, (and) educate the public about the importance of native plants,” said Marquez-Viso, a District 65 parent and team member. Dewey Elementary School Climate Action Center. . “(We) are making our ecosystem more resilient.” When selling plants, Marquez-Viso helped check people out and answered questions. She said many of the volunteers either worked with parent-teacher associations or were part of their respective schools’ climate action teams. PEP started selling native plants last year. The group recognized that there is a large market for the plants within the community, Marquez-Viso said. She said the organization received over $20,000 in pre-sale orders and continued to sell its remaining inventory during the in-person sale. Chicagoan Kai Joy says he saw the sale on his way to a nursery. He said he frequently buys native plants and stops selling to support the PEP cause. “I’d rather spend the money here on a cause than on a nursery,” he said. He said he was particularly interested in selling fruit plants. Evanston’s teacher, Isabelle Nieves, who also stopped by, says he heard about the sale in the town bulletin. Nieves said she doesn’t usually buy native plants in particular, but went to the plant sale with her niece because she loves plants and perennials. The fact that the plants are native was an added bonus for Nieves, she added. “I love native plants because they inhabit the Midwest region,” she said. “I have an easy garden, not too much fuss.” E-mail [email protected] Twitter: @chiarafkim Related stories: — Natural Habitat Evanston plants saplings for a greener, more biodiverse town — Open Tab: PLANTA Queen redefines Japanese plant-based cuisine — Residents and local activists gather to discuss climate-friendly home improvements

