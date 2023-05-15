Entertainment
All TV Shows and Movies Affected by Hollywood Screenwriters’ Strike | Ents & Arts News
The Hollywood screenwriters’ strike is entering its second week and production on a series of TV shows has been suspended as a result.
About 15,000 screenwriters who are members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since May 2.
The walkout began after six weeks of negotiations between the studios and the writers failed to produce a new contract before the writers’ last contract expired.
It is not known how long this strike will last; the last WGA strike lasted 100 days and the longest strike on record, in 1988, lasted 153.
With unionized writers on the picket lines rather than in writers’ rooms, here are all the shows that could be affected.
Shows that have already dropped
Late night shows were the first to go dark, as they tend to be written during the day.
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Real Time With Bill Maher all went off the air when the strike began.
The strike removed Saturday Night Live from “live” — NBC will air reruns until further notice, the network said.
Streaming Platform Favorites
Production of season five of stranger things went on hiatus, show creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer announced on Twitter.
“The writing doesn’t stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, it’s not possible during this strike,” they wrote.
Filming for the third season of the HBO show Hacks has halted, with creator Jen Statsky saying there was “no other option”.
“Writing happens every step of the way – producing and publishing included. It’s what makes shows and movies good,” she wrote on Twitter.
Write about season three of yellow jackets was put on hold one day, said co-creator Ashley Lyle. They will resume when the WGA gets a “fair deal,” she said.
Cobra Kai season 6 writers are also on strike, with co-creator and writer Jon Hurwitz tweeting, “Pencils in Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set.”
Season two of The last of us is on hold according to Variety, with the absence of writers affecting casting preparations.
Write about season six of The Handmaid’s Tale stopped before the filming which was to begin at the end of the summer.
Breakup halted production on season two due to picketing.
Writing about the Emmy-winning third season Abbott Elementary School was supposed to start the day after the start of the strike, but was interrupted.
How will viewers be affected?
The impact of these production stoppages will depend on the duration of the strikes.
While fans of late-night talk shows will already miss their fix, it will take longer for the effects of the strike to be felt by viewers of narrative series and films.
The studios knew that the end of the WGA contract was coming and therefore will have stored episodes.
But if the strike drags on and the production schedule is delayed, viewers could see delayed series premieres and more reruns.
What is happening
Some shows go ahead with production even without writers on set.
Dragon House is filming in the UK, with creator George RR Martin writing in a blog post that while he supports the strikes, the scripts for season two were completed “months ago”.
“Each episode went through four or five drafts and many rounds of revisions, to accommodate HBO ratings, my ratings, budget issues, etc. There will be no more revisions,” a- he writes.
However, the writers’ room for another Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has “closed for the duration”, he said.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will finish filming the second season without showrunners on set.
Filming the Disney+ Star Wars prequel Andor is moving forward, but creator Tony Gilroy stepped down from all on-set duties amid the strike.
Movies
Marvel has halted pre-production on its highly anticipated vampire thriller, Blade, starring Mahershala Ali.
This is the first major film impacted by the strike.
While it’s common for blockbuster writers to rework scripts on the fly, Marvel “has a more acute reputation for script pages flying off typewriters during filming,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
