TV tonight: Nick Broomfield delves into the life of the unknown Rolling Stone | Television





The Stones and Brian Jones 9 p.m., BBC 2 He was the heart and soul of the Stones, but most people today haven’t even heard of him. For his latest documentary, Nick Broomfield delves into the life of Rolling Stones founder and guitarist Brian Jones, who died when he was just 27 years old. Broomfield uses a lot of archival footage released for the first time, which really brings the buzz of the 60s to life. Hollie Richardson Panorama: private ADHD clinics exposed 8 p.m., BBC One A growing number of UK adults believe they have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). With the NHS struggling to cope, private clinics have stepped in and, what do you know, some might be more interested in the money than accurate diagnoses. Rory Carson poses as a patient to be investigated. Jack Seale Steeltown murders 9 p.m., BBC One Dark but well-handled drama Scott Arthur and Steve Nicolson in Steeltown Murders. Photography: Simon Ridgway/BBC/Severn Screen This dark but well-handled drama is based on the true story of three young women who were murdered in Port Talbot in 1973 and whose killer was not known until pioneering DNA evidence was used almost 30 years ago. later. The mystery unfolds over four episodes, with an impressive cast that includes Philip Glenister (Life on Mars) and Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey) as the detectives who reopen the case. HOUR Without sin 9 p.m., TVI Previously shown on ITVX, this four-parter exploits all the conventions of the classic ITV thriller. Vicky McClure plays Stella, a fragile woman dealing with a dark personal tragedy and occasionally sleeping with her ex. Clichés aside, the denouement of the first episode with its element of mystery might just have you hooked. Hannah J Davies Succession 9 p.m., Atlantic Sky Did anyone else physically wince at Tom’s bad joke about Shiv not being supposed to be a mother last week? Ouch. After juggling fire since Logan’s death (meaning all the stupid but powerful men she’s been up against), it feels like everything is about to go up in flames for her. But there’s no time to stop: it’s election night. HOUR barry 9 p.m., Sky Comedy After a bold mid-season reset, the hitman morality story starring Bill Hader now picks up steam as its ultimate finale looms. Loved and feared characters come out of the woodwork, with Barry himself returning to Los Angeles after an unexpected leave. His first stop? A gun store (never a good sign in this show). Graeme Virtue Choice of movies Better skip it if you have an appointment with dentist Laurence Olivier and Dustin Hoffman in Marathon Man. Photography: Paramount/Allstar marathon runner (John Schlesifinger, 1976), 10 p.m., Sky Cinema Greats

Is it safe? This movie is probably best skipped if you have a dentist appointment, as Laurence Oliviers, the most wanted Nazi Szell war criminal, uses his surgical drill in search of information. The patient is Babe, a history student of Dustin Hoffmans in New York, embroiled in a plot involving his secret agent brother Doc (Roy Scheider). John Schlesingers’ 1976 film was released when paranoid thrillers were all the rage, and it fruitfully digs into concerns about how we are governed and how history can come back to bite us. Simon Wardel Live sports premier league soccer: Leicester City v Liverpool 6:30 p.m., Sky Sports main event. At King Power Stadium.

