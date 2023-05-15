John Rohan celebrates his 30th birthday in The Villages | News | Daily Sun Villages

Grateful.

If John Rohan had to describe his feelings about his 30-year connection with The Villages in one word, this would be it.

Every day is exciting. Every day is rewarding. There’s always something new happening, said Rohan, longtime director of recreation and parks at The Villages, who completed three full decades at the end of last month. This place is not boring. It’s full of life.

Rohan started with The Villages straight out of college as a graduate of the University of Florida. One of his teachers had told him about the budding community, and Rohan jumped at the chance to take a job here.

He started at Paradise Recreation and on the first day, after a tour of the facility, he stepped in to help with a Battle of the Sexes event where residents competed in activities like shuffleboard and bocce. .

Rohan knew almost immediately that this was a place he wanted to stay.

It was kind of like love at first sight, Rohan said. I fell in love with the facilities. I fell in love with the people, the spirit and kindness of the residents and the volunteerism that existed here. There was an immediate feeling of family and team when I arrived.

Fast forward 30 years, and Rohan still feels the same love and adoration for The Villages and its people. This is one of the reasons why he always gets out of bed every morning excited about his work.

Rohan was at Paradise Recreation for about five years before moving to another center. Shortly thereafter, he was appointed director of recreation and parks.

During this time, Rohan has overseen phenomenal growth around Florida’s friendliest hometown. The community now has 113 recreational facilities, 241 pickleball courts, 110 swimming pools, programs such as Camp Villages and events like The Villages Senior Games.

Rohan won’t choose any event or gear that he helped make that he’s most happy with. What brings a strong sense of pride is that the programs he helped create over 20 years ago still exist today.

For Rohan, the goal has always been to build something that would last.

One thing that will definitely be around for many years to come is Rohan Recreation. Located on Kristine Way off Morse Boulevard just north of State Road 44, the center opened in October 2015 in honor of all that Rohan and his family have done for the community.

Having a recreation center named after him, on a street named after his wife, is something Rohan cherishes dearly.

It was a very humbling and moving experience for me, and also for my family, Rohan said. My mother was a widow, raised seven children, my father died very young. So having the center was really a tribute to my parents, who taught me so much about life and hard work.

And so it was a recognition that I shared with everyone who has supported me from the earliest stages of my life until today.

These relationships are what motivate Rohan to keep doing his best. He has many favorite parts of the community, places he can admire in the beautiful landscape and nature of which he is a part.

But perhaps more than anything else, he loves the people and the people here. This is the main factor why Rohan thinks The Villages is special.

Connecting with our residents is something you don’t always see these days, Rohan said. The fact that we have such great relationships with our residents that last a lifetime is gratifying.

And it’s not just the relationships with residents that Rohan treasures, but also his recreation and parks team. On April 25, the staff threw a surprise birthday party for Rohan at Laurel Manor Recreation to celebrate.

Rohan knows that without the people around him, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

From his wife and children, to the Morse family, to everyone in the Village Community Development Districts, to everyone on the Recreation and Parks Team, he couldn’t be more grateful for all of their support. .

There were so many people supporting what they were trying to do, Rohan said. It’s not an I, it’s a we. And I think the collective that we were able to accomplish a lot together. I am proud to be part of it.

Writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or [email protected]