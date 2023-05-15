Cheerwine and the City of Salisbury will host the Cheerwine Festival 2023





SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) – wine of joythe South’s favorite cherry soda, and its hometown of Salisbury will welcome fans from home and abroad when the Cheerwine Festival returns on Saturday, May 20, from noon to 10 p.m. Festival-goers will enjoy live entertainment from a variety of acts, including multi-platinum indie-alternative rockers Neon Trees; Cheerwine-inspired food and drink; arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine items from over 45 artisans and vendors; the Rowan Museums Cheerwine History exhibit; two beer gardens; child-friendly activities; and more. And best of all, a portion of all beverage sales from Cheerwine tents will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries, a non-profit organization that provides shelter services, food pantry, transitional housing programs and more to residents of Rowan County. The inaugural festival was held in 2017 to celebrate Cheerwines’ 100th anniversary. Since then it has welcomed tens of thousands of fans and boosted Salisbury’s economy by millions of dollars. For more information about the festival, go to http://cheerwinefest.com. Musical programming: ryan perry: 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. New Local: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. divided by four: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. neon trees: 8:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Food vendors: 40 vendors from all over the Carolinas will be offering food, many with Cheerwine, including barbecue, funnel cakes, ice cream, snow cones, tacos and more! The Food Lions Carolina Brands Experience will feature a variety of regional flavors from brands such as Cook Out and Cackalacky. Beer garden: 10 breweries, including NoDa Brewing Company, will serve delicious Cheerwine-infused craft beers. Additional activities: Arts and Crafts: From honey to handmade soaps, over 45 artisans and vendors will offer unique arts, crafts and Cheerwine products. Cheerwine History Exhibit: Learn about the history of Cheerwines at the Rowan Museum. This free exhibit will take fans on a walk through the fascinating history of soft drinks. F&M Bank Kids Zone: This family space will include activities and entertainers, such as stilt walkers and jugglers, perfect for the little ones. History of Cheerwine Trolley Tours by F&M Bank: This free tour will showcase historic Salisbury town center as well as important Cheerwine locations and murals. Sunshine Stage: This shaded area will feature local musicians and will include a relaxation station with comfortable rocking chairs courtesy of Troutman Chairs. Created in 1917 by LD Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 106-year-old company is still owned and operated by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as President and CEO. Available at supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine. Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2023/05/15/cheerwine-city-salisbury-host-2023-cheerwine-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos