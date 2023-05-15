‘There is no moral backbone’: Ruth Wilson slams ‘fickle’ Hollywood

Ruth Wilson has criticized Hollywood’s “fickle” inconsistency in the pre and post-#MeToo era.

The Luther actress, 41, has told in a new interview how the industry had “no moral backbone” as sexual assault allegations began to emerge in 2017.

Sexual abuse allegations against director Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement on social media and Ruth has now reflected on the time in Hollywood.

She expressed her disappointment with Hollywood’s hypocrisy, including its attempt to turn a blind eye to people like Weinstein who knew “how to land Oscars.”

She said The Guardian:’To see the survival instinct. You realize how fickle this industry is. There is no moral backbone. People were like, ‘We’re going to have a meeting about how we behaved and everything will be fine.’ It blew me away.

“It made me understand a whole side of human behavior. So many people really don’t believe anything, only what makes them money.

“They are opportunists. You see that. But it makes you wise about what you want, which is important. Do you want to live in this world?’

It comes after last year Ruth praised TV and film bosses for employing intimacy coaches to make ‘awkward’ and ‘exploitative’ sex scenes ‘scientific’, after previously assessing the number nude shots she had to film.

The actress rose to prominence after being cast on primetime show The Affair as Alison Bailey in 2014 opposite actor Dominic West, 52, who played Noah Solloway, before suddenly leave in 2019.

She said The Sunday Times the hardest part of filming intimate scenes in The Affair was the lack of instructions, adding, “Since #MeToo…intimacy coaches are really scientific about sex scenes.”

‘But before that nothing would be said. It would be a question of inventing it as one goes along.

‘No one wanted to argue [sex scenes], so the actors invariably had to create something on the day and it’s hopelessly awkward. It’s an awful place.

She added that filming sex scenes that didn’t look authentic was “exploitation.”

The star insists she now feels good about the scenes she had to film, describing them as an unfortunate “rite of passage” for people in the industry.

Last year, Ruth produced and starred in the film True Things, employing intimacy coach Ita O’Brien to talk actors through the sex scenes.

Ita guided the stars step by step, telling them where to put their hands and where to look so everyone felt comfortable and not “over-objectified.”

She added that she thought the sex scenes served as a reminder that an actor’s body was not his because the stars were objectified.

Ruth has previously criticized the male-dominated film and television industries for drawing attention to women in sex scenes.

The Golden Globe winner told The Edit it’s “unfair” that women are expected to show their breasts when men rarely show they are asked to show their genitals.

‘I kept insisting, ‘Why do I always have to do the orgasm face?’ There should be a male orgasm face. Why is it always the woman who enjoys? Let’s analyze the male orgasm,” Ruth said.

It’s an issue that came up while filming The Affair, where she and co-star Dominic were discussing how their sex scenes should be portrayed.

“These scenes should have a narrative as much as any other scene,” she said. “So for Dominic and myself, every time it came up, we were like, ‘Do we need this? What do we say with that?

“It’s hard to make good sex scenes work. There’s so much c**p out there,” she added.

She also expressed her frustration at having to show herself topless on camera.

“Women have to provide the titillation because penises can’t be seen on screen, but breasts can,” she told the magazine.