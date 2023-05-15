The Sixers surrender | Daily Sport Bulletin

Connect with us

No song. Not even close. The Sixers were knocked out early in Game 7, barely hanging on to the competition in the first half, and even then mostly because of PJ Tucker, of all people.

Joel Embiid never really got started. James Harden was hesitant, intimidated and ineffectual.

It all added up to a loss that seemed inevitable almost from the start of the second half.

It’s probably the end of an era for a Sixers team that will be remembered for playoff frustration.

Who will stay or leave will be settled in the coming days, but for now, it’s time for Sixers fans who were hoping for better to accept bitter disappointment instead.

Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, [email protected].

As Jayson Tatum burned the net from the rim, scoring 51 points and setting a Game 7 record, Joel Embiid and James Harden could only watch. The match had ended long before the final buzzer sounded.

And why was that? Because Embiid and Harden got choked up with their season on the line.

After a Game 6 meltdown, they left their hearts in Philadelphia, writes Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.

Olamide Zaccheaus defied the odds as a 5-foot-8 undrafted receiver to make the NFL.

But the journey of the St. Joes Prep graduate and new Eagles wide receiver began in Nigeria with his mother, Yimbra Mozimo. Zaccheaus credits his strength to his mother, a domestic violence survivor, who did everything for her two sons growing up in Camden County.

Rob Thomson is approaching a full year as Phillies manager and on Sunday he experienced a first: he was ejected in the sixth inning for contesting a strike call. An inning later, Bryce Harper followed him out of the game when he was thrown out for charging the pitch to face Rockies pitcher Jake Bird, who Harper took issue with for slapping his glove and sticking his tongue out at the Phillies dugout as he left the field. mound.

It was an emotional end to the Phillies’ five-game winning streak in which they went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Here’s the backstory behind Jose Alvarados’ home run chickens and a Phillies tradition.

Following: The Phillies open a series in San Francisco at 9:45 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Bailey Falter (0-6, 5.75) will start against Giants left-hander Alex Wood (0-0, 2.45).

The Flyers have undergone a series of major organizational changes over the past three months.

On Friday, they completed their front office overhaul, with the official hires of Danny Brire as general manager and Keith Jones as president of hockey operations. What does all this mean? Olivia Reiner examines the organization’s new power dynamics and how Jones fits into rebuilding teams.

Julin Carranza is tied for the lead in goals for the Union team, but one crucial detail is that he usually doesn’t take penalties.

As the Union climbed the ranks of the Eastern Conference, the team benefited from their ability to create from open play and contribute a goal and an assist against the Colorado Rapids.

Worth a look

Summer holidays: A swimming pool is a respite, a community center in its own right, a setting for social interaction that is a cool break from the summer heat and now some neighborhoods cannot open their premises.

To this date

In 1984, then 34-year-old Flyers legend Bobby Clarke became one of the few professional athletes to immediately transition into management. The longtime captain has announced his retirement as a player. Next, Clarke was introduced as the fourth general manager in franchise history.

We’ve compiled today’s bulletin using reports from Alison Beck, Jonathan Tannenwald, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey, Alex Coffey and EJ Smith.

