Aladdin actor Mena Massoud faces backlash after digging into The Little Mermaid collections, disables Twitter





Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud has deactivated his Twitter account after facing a massive backlash over his tweet against Halle Bailey starring The Little Mermaid box office collections. Keep reading to find out what he said and the harsh criticism he faced. Mena Massoud takes a closer look at the collections of The Little Mermaid The 31-year-old actor known for starring in Aladdint tweeted about the projected box office collections of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation The Little Mermaid on Saturday, May 13. “Our movie was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. That’s the only way we hit the billion dollar mark with our opening. I guess TLM won’t cross the billion mark but get definitely a sequel,” he said.

READ ALSO : Aladdin movie review: Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott’s film proves that old is gold The actor’s tweet was in response to a fan tweet citing a report that claimed The Little Mermaid expects to earn around $115 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, while Massoud star Aladdin earned $112 million in comparison. The fantasy film starred Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie. It crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office two months after its release. Mena Massoud faces backlash for her tweet against The Little Mermaid Despite Aladdin’s collections, the film hasn’t received a sequel and fans seem to think that’s one of the main reasons Massoud is “salty” and “jealous” when it comes to The Little Mermaid and its potential success. They weren’t happy with the fact that he was already downplaying the box office collections of Halle Bailey’s starring film and making sure the actor knew it. Some said he was “anti-black” while others joked that he didn’t have a job after Aladdin. One user tweeted, “It’s not Mena Massoud trying to speak up and talk about The Little Mermaid. Just checked the IMDB of Mr. Billion Dollar Movie After Aladdin and it gives unemployed [skull face emoji]Another wrote: “@MenaMassoud you are green with envy because your CGI monster rehearsal fest of a very bastard #Aladdin made a billion dollars, was forgotten and you were never again thrown into something meaningful. #HalleBailey is a real star and #TheLittleMermaid is about to eclipse it all.” A third commented: “Aladdin made a billion but what did that do for Mena Massoud’s career? Is he a household name or ‘just the guy who played Aladdin’? The nerve of this male.” A fourth said: “The Little Mermaid movie hasn’t been released yet and Mena Massoud is already making some shady comments. He hasn’t had any big roles since Aladdin and used to complain that Disney wouldn’t let him. had never given more work as if it had to be handed over to Also Mena is VERY BITTER [laughing face emoji].” The actor later deleted the tweet and deactivated his Twitter account in response to the harsh criticism. One user then remarked: “While on the unemployment line, Mena Massoud decided 2 slanders #TheLittleMermaid, saying it’ll never be like Aladdin bc it’ll never be a billion bucks and people won’t won’t see 2xs Twitter dragged him for filth & he deleted his account faster than casting directors deleted his career.” The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26, 2023. READ ALSO : The Royal Treatment Review: Laura Marano and Mena Massoud’s delicious film CURES our romantic comedy blues

