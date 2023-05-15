‘Metallica loved it’: Why Hesher is the greatest Hollywood movie ever inspired by Cliff Burton

For members of the metal community, being hailed as a “hesher” counts among the highest honors, though – no, mostly When – the speaker hears it as an insult. Today, the term refers to the most passionate and committed metalheads, though it originated centuries ago with the Hessians – a bloodthirsty pack of German mercenaries hired by the British Empire to hunt down and slaughter metallers. settlers during the American Revolution. Wild and relentless, the Hessians had nightmares.

The most famous Hessian of all time is the legendary Headless Horseman – Washington Irving’s ultra-scary antagonist The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Said horseman was a Hessian fighter, robbed of his head by a cannonball, who, in true Hessian fashion, continued. Over time, the term morphed into “hesher”, where it eventually found its way as an adjective for raucous, long-haired, horn-throwing metalheads—the kind who shout “Slayer!” at weddings and who acquire a glassy, ​​distant gaze when people around them start talking about the Top 40.

In 2010, writer/director Spencer Susser released Hescher, a piercing drama starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role. Darker than a clown’s funeral, Hescher centers on 13-year-old TJ, an unlucky kid in a squalid Southern California town, who has just lost his mother in a fatal car accident. His father, portrayed evocatively by Rainn Wilson (Office), is hopelessly mired in depression and pills, leaving only TJ’s grandmother to care for the two of them.

Mugged by bullies and completely alone in his sad world, TJ throws a rock through the window of an abandoned building, dramatically changing his life on the spot. Unbeknownst to TJ, said building houses a long-haired squatter known only as Hesher – a violent, nihilistic caricature of a metalhead, with tattoos of a gigantic middle finger on his back and a stick figure pulling himself on the chest. Grim as shit.

As a security patrol descends on the scene, Hesher realizes the proverbial jig is firmly in place and, now homeless, he shows up at TJ’s and begins squatting there. It’s an utterly absurd plot, made all the less believable by TJ’s father letting it happen, while his grandmother begins to care for and feed Hesher.

If we refer to the mythical Book Of Trite Old Movie Formulas, we would expect Hesher to slowly reveal his sleeping tender side, taking TJ under his wing and injecting life and happiness into his home. Instead, Hesher parades around the house with next to nothing, watches porn on TV, swears like he’s paid to do so, and generally avoids any opportunity to do favors for his hosts. He even watches a bully kick the ever-loving shit out of TJ without intervening. Without spoiling too much, events unfold with Dickensian cruelty until the characters finally find both purpose and connection.

Hesher is larger than life; he doesn’t walk, he blusters exaggeratedly and throughout the film he appears on screen with a shotgun-sized riff from Metallica The shortest straw. It’s one of the funniest gags in a movie that’s by turns harrowing, shocking, violent, and at times uplifting. The reference to Metallica, it turns out, is very intentional. In fact, Susser and Gordon-Levitt revealed that the character of Hesher was inspired by none other than Cliff Burton, the legendary Metallica bassist who was killed in a bus accident in 1986.

Over the years, Susser has discussed writing the character with Burton in mind. In a 2011 interview with IndieWire, Susser explained, “I would send [Gordon-Levitt] Cliff Burton clips…one thing I read about him was that he wore bell bottoms in the 80s and it was just old fashioned. Everyone gave him a hard time and he said this is what I wear, I don’t care what you think. He wasn’t interested in being a rock star, he wanted to make music, that’s all he was interested in…he wasn’t interested in stadium shows, he was interested in music. So I think that’s what Hesher really liked about him.

Without revealing their inspiration for Hesher, they sent the film to Metallica, who instantly loved it. In an interview with Reel Addicts, Gordon-Levitt explained, “Cliff Burton…was a huge inspiration to Hesher. Which is why it was all the cooler when we showed the movie to Metallica – they actually dug it up and they decided to let us use their music. And they don’t let anyone use their music, but they dug this movie.

Inspired by Hesher, Gordon-Levitt shared that the group didn’t need any hints. “[Metallica] in fact, I even brought up Cliff,” Gordon-Levitt said, “which meant a lot to me because we hadn’t talked to them about it. They said, ‘Oh yeah, he reminds us a lot of Cliff. We like that. They even allowed the movie to use Metallica’s iconic font for the movie poster.

For Susser, securing the rights to Metallica music was as critical as casting the right actors, and he didn’t have a plan B. Thankfully, he didn’t need one. Talk to web movie in 2011, Susser explained, “I didn’t have a backup plan. I don’t know if it was that hard, but everyone told me it would never happen. The Metallica songs are in the script, and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, you gotta take that out. They’re not going to give us the music, and even if they did, we couldn’t afford it. I said, ‘No, that’s what it’s supposed to be. It is what it is. They said, “Well, okay, we’ll change it later.” So I shot the film and cut the film and put on these songs that I thought were the right ones and everyone said, ‘You have to take them out. We’re not going to have them. I said, ‘How do you know that?’ I just kept insisting it was good and eventually we sent the movie to Metallica and I wrote them a letter and told them how I ended up there and why I thought it was important and they loved the movie and basically gave us the music. They were awesome all the time.

THE Hescher the soundtrack includes that of Metallica The shortest straw, fight fire with fire, anesthesia (pulling teeth), drums And motor breathing and the official trailer is recorded by Battery. Check out the REEL JUNKIES interview with Gordon-Levitt and Wilson here (skip to 1:40 if you want to skip straight to Metallica chatter)