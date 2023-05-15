Entertainment
We have a modern entertainment industry but an old tax code
If you watched the original Top Gun in a movie theater in 1986, you probably had no idea you were witnessing movie history. It wasn’t just because you saw Tom Cruise cement his stardom that year, a new law gave middle-income actors a tax break in the form of a qualified performing artist deduction.
The tax deduction allowed performers earning up to $16,000 to deduct their expenses from their annual taxes, similar to a small business. Suddenly, actors who didn’t have their names on the marquee had access to badly needed relief during tax season. Unfortunately, nearly 40 years later, this tax deduction still only allows actors earning up to $16,000 to deduct work-related expenses, while the median household income has increased by nearly $30,000 and that inflation has increased by more than 170% since its inception. creation.
That’s why Rep. Vern Buchanan (D-Fla.) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-California) introduced the Performers Tax Parity Act, or PATPA, last month. This would bring the qualified performer tax deduction into the 21st century and extend the benefit to cover a wider range of actors and entertainers. Furthermore, it would link the tax deduction to the consumer price index, automatically moving in line with inflation and giving eligible players the same relief as the rest of the middle class.
PATPA ensures that, in the entertainment industry, the middle class is included in the calculation when deciding how to reform tax laws. This would help bolster theater and the performing arts as a more viable career path for those earning incomes closer to the median.
At SAG-AFTRA, we’re featured prominently in driving our industry forward when it comes to material changes for actors, journalists, radio personalities, recording artists, producers, content creators, models and other artists and performers. So we have a lucid understanding of the requirements that come with all of these lines of work.
And we know that the costs associated with travel, training and commissions for staff and management support make entertainment work financially prohibitive for many who are barely making it, despite their central role in the immersive experiences we all enjoy on our screens.
PATPA is a necessary step in recognizing the hard-working artists who bring every story to life and fill every stage to create a world that comes to life on screen. As in so many industries across America, these workers devote countless hours and resources to their craft. And yet, they face significant professional barriers and lack medium and long-term stability.
When we want more investment in research and development, we create a fiscal environment that makes those investments possible. When the government wants to increase homeownership, it changes the tax code to make signing that mortgage more financially feasible.
These not-famous, not-rich, hard-working, middle-class Americans deserve an update to the Performing Arts Tax Parity Act that reflects realistic incomes and deductions for this century, not the last.
The entertainment industry contributes approximately 4.4%, or $1.02 trillion, to US GDP. Additionally, more than 4 million people are employed in this industry, which is of vital importance to the economy of the Americas. It is fueled by the very workers whose livelihoods might depend on a tax code that should reflect an understanding of the hardships that come with being a journeyman actor.
We know this to be true because this relief was granted briefly before. But the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 banned the various itemized deductions our members regularly used for initial training and performance costs as an actor. In the absence of various itemized inferences, it is critical that policy makers take advantage of the opportunity presented by the PATPA.
At this point, the bill has 92 cosponsors from 27 different states and was introduced in the Senate by Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.). We hope that support will continue to grow, as each new co-sponsor represents another step taken to show American entertainment and the arts the appreciation it so rightly deserves.
When you watch your favorite shows with your family, have fun knowing you made the right choice by supporting PATPA.
Read more: Working class artists and entertainers need our country’s support
This article does not necessarily reflect the views of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc., publisher of Bloomberg Law and Bloomberg Tax, or its owners.
Author Information
Fran Drescher is national president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which has 160,000 members. A career actor, Drescher produced and starred in the hit television sitcom The Nanny.
