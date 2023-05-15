Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 21-27

May 21: Frontman Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers turns 82. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 76 years old. Actor Carol Potter (Beverly Hills, 90210 Sunset Beach) is 75 years old. Singer Leo Sayer is 75 years old. Comedian and former US senator Al Franken is 72 years old. Actor Mr. T is 71 years old. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 68. Actor Judge Reinhold is 66 years old. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook) is 64. Actress Lisa Edelstein (House) is 57 years old. Actor Fairuza Balk (The Waterboy) is 49 years old. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet of Airborne Toxic Event is 49 years old. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 49 years old. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real drummer Tony LoGerfo is 40. Actor Sunkrish Bala (Castle) is 39 years old. Actor David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery, Black Box) is 37 years old. Actor Ashlie Brillault (Lizzie McGuire) is 36 years old. Country singer Cody Johnson is 36 years old. Actor Scott Leavenworth (7th Heaven) is 33 years old. Actor Sarah Ramos (Parenthood, American Dreams) is 32 years old.

May 22: Pianist Peter Nero turns 89. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 85 years old. Actor Frank Converse is 85 years old. Actor Barbara Parkins (Peyton Place, Valley of the Dolls) is 81 years old. Singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin is 73 years old. Actor Al Corley (Dynasty) is 68 years old. Singer Morrissey is 64 years old. Actor Ann Cusack (Jeff Foxworthy Show, A League of Their Own) is 62. Diamond Rio bassist Dana Williams is 62 years old. Gin Blossoms guitarist Jesse Valenzuela is 61. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (Chuck) is 59 years old. Singer Johnny Gill is 57 years old. Crash Test Dummies bassist Dan Roberts is 56. Actor Brooke Smith (Greys Anatomy, The Silence of the Lambs) is 56 years old. Actor Michael Kelly (House of Cards) is 54 years old. 53. Actor Anna Belknap (CSI: NY) is 51 years old. Singer Donell Jones is 50 years old. Actor Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls) is 49 years old. Actor AJ Langer (Private Practice) is 49 years old. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon A Time) is 45 years old. Singer Vivian Green is 44 years old. Actor Maggie Q (Insurgent, Divergent) is 44 years old. Actor Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing) is 37 years old. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (Superior Donuts) is 31 years old. Actor Camren Bicondova (Gotham) is 24 years old.

May 23: Actress Barbara Barrie turns 92. Actress Joan Collins is 90 years old. Actress Lauren Chapin (Father Knows Best) is 78 years old. Country singer Judy Rodman is 72 years old. Author Mitch Albom is 65 years old. Comedian Drew Carey is 65 years old. Actress Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) is 65. Country singer Shelly West is 65. Actor Linden Ashby (Melrose Place) is 63 years old. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 62 years old. Actress Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead) is 58 years old. 56. Actor Laurel Holloman (The L Word) is 55. Maroon 5 drummer Matt Flynn is 53 years old. Singer Lorenzo is 51 years old. Country singer Brian McComas is 51. Actor-playwright John Pollono (This is Us) is 51 years old. Singer Maxwell is 50. Singer Jewel is 49. Actor LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor, Sons of Anarchy) is 48 years old. Comedian Tim Robinson (Saturday Night Live) is 42 years old. Actor Adam Wylie (Picket Fences) is 39 years old. Director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed) is 37. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 32 years old.

May 24: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp turns 86. Serendipity Singers musician John Madden is 86 years old. Cheech and Chong comedian Tommy Chong is 85. Musician Bob Dylan is 82 years old. Actor Gary Burghoff (M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H) is 80 years old. Singer Patti LaBelle is 79 years old. Actor Priscilla Presley is 78 years old. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 76 years old. Actor Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge, Iris) is 74 years old. Actor Alfred Molina is 70 years old. 68. Actor Cliff Parisi (Call the Midwife) is 63 years old. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 63 years old. Actor John C. Reilly (Chicago, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) is 58 years old. Actor Dana Ashbrook (Twin Peaks) is 56 years old. Eric Close (Nashville, Without A Trace) is 56 years old. Actor Carl Payne (Martin, The Cosby Show) is 54 years old. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes is 54 years old. Actor Dash Mihok (MY-hok) (Silver Linings Playbook) is 49 years old. Actor Bryan Greenberg (Bride Wars films, TV One Tree Hill) is 45 years old. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (Something So Right) is 43 years old. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 42 years old. Hinder drummer Cody Hanson is 41 years old. Dancing With The Stars) is 37 years old. Country singer Billy Gilman is 35. Rapper G-Eazy is 34 years old. Actor Cayden Boyd (The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl) is 29 years old.

May 25: actress Ann Robinson (War of the Worlds) turns 94. Actor Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings) is 84 years old. Country singer Jessi Colter is 80 years old. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 80 years old. Director-muppeteer Frank Oz is 79 years old. Actor Karen Valentine is 76 years old. Actor Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) is 76 years old. Scorpions singer Klaus Meine is 76 years old. Actor Patti DArbanville (New York Undercover) is 72 years old. Actor Connie Sellecca is 68 years old. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 65. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 60 years old. Actor Joseph Reitman (The Perfect Storm) is 55. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (Little House on the Prairie) are 53. Actor Jamie Kennedy (Scream) is 53 years old. Actor Octavia Spencer ( Hidden Figures, The Help) is 53 years old. Actor Justin Henry (Kramer Vs. Kramer, Sixteen Candles) is 52 years old. Tha Dogg Pound rapper Daz Dillinger is 50. Actor Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can Wait) is 47 years old. Actor Cillian Murphy (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins) is 47 years old. Actor Ethan Suplee (My Name Is Earl) is 47 years old. Actor Lauren Frost (Even Stevens) is 38 years old. Actor Ebone Noel (TVs FBI) ​​is 33 years old. Disclosure musician Guy Lawrence is 32 years old.

May 26: Sports commentator Brent Musburger turns 84. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 78 years old. Singer Stevie Nicks is 75 years old. Actor Pam Grier is 74 years old. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (Miami Vice) is 74 years old. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 74 years old. Actor Margaret Colin is 65 years old. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 64 years old. Actor Doug Hutchison (The Green Mile) is 63 years old. Actor Genie Francis (General Hospital) is 61 years old. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 61. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 59 years old. Helena Bonham Carter is 57 years old. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 55. Actor Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love) is 53 years old. Take 6 singer Joey Kibble is 52 years old. South Park co-creator Matt Stone is 52. Singer Lauryn Hill is 48. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 45. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (CSI) is 44 years old. Actor Hrach Titizian (Homeland) is 44 years old.

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether turns 88. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 87 years old. Actor Bruce Weitz is 80 years old. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 78 years old. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 73 years old. Actor Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor, The West Wing) is 68. Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 66. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 65. Actor Peri Gilpin (Frasier) is 62 years old. Actor Cathy Silvers (Happy Days) is 62 years old. Comedian Adam Carolla is 59. Actor Todd Bridges (Diffrent Strokes) is 58. Alice In Chains drummer Sean Kinney is 57. Actor Dondre Whitfield (Queen Sugar) is 54 years old. Actor Paul Bettany (The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind) is 52 years old. Nine Days guitarist Brian Desveaux is 52. Actor Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) is 50 years old. Outkast musician Andre 3000 is 48 years old. Rapper Jadakiss is 48 years old. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 48. Actor Ben Feldman (Mad Men) is 43 years old. Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 39 years old. Actor Chris Colfer (Glee) is 33 years old. Actor Ethan Dampf (American Dreams) is 29 years old. Actress Desiree Ross (Greenleaf) is 24 years old.