Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America in spring show

“Light the stage because we are caliente. Fugo! chanted the cast of the Dale Duro Latin Dance Company’s spring show. They were.

Dale Duro performed his spring show, “Dale Duro: Worldwide,” at the Ryan Family Auditorium with a sold-out show on Friday and a nearly sold-out performance on Saturday. The two-hour program featured dances from across Latin America, including salsa, Brazilian funk, and merengue.

True to its name, “Worldwide” traveled through partner dances and large groups to explore subgenres and the flexibility of each style.

In one piece, Dale Duro mimed a Frisbee game on the beach to the tune of “Después de la Playa” by Bad Bunny. In another, dancers donned national football shirts for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)”.

All the while, the crowd made their enthusiasm known by clapping during each dance or calling out the names of the dancers to come in the next set.

“Mr. Worldwide” — a nickname for rapper Pitbull, who is of Cuban descent — helped inspire the theme. Communications junior Alexandra Romo, one of Dale Duro’s chief choreographers, said the members started tossing around the idea of ​​a Pitbull-themed show last year.

The main track – the penultimate song on the program – is a medley of songs from the rapper who saw dancers “at the hotel, at the motel, at the Holiday Inn,” with one dancer even dressed as a Pitbull.

But the name of the event is more than a tribute to the artist.

“We have dances from all over Latin America. So it fits right in with the whole ‘global’ theme,” Romo said. “We are really excited to present all of this and to be representative of different Latin countries.”

Dance styles from bachata to champeta, the group exuded great energy with each rotation as the members rotated their hips and strode across the stage.

Between dances, SESP Senior and Dale Duro Co-President Gerardo Rodriguez entertained and informed the audience with punchlines about his upbringing interspersed with the context of the dance styles being performed.

When the show ended, Dale Duro could no longer be contained. Cast members spilled into the aisles as they performed the finale in three different styles: reggaeton, dembow and cumbia. Romo and his co-chief choreographer, Weinberg senior Laurisa Sastoque, said the finale was their favorite piece.

“In the final, everyone is on stage. There is no one behind the scenes. Everyone’s there and we’re all doing the same thing and it looks so cool,” Romo said. “It was like, ‘wow, we’ve worked so hard, and it looks so good,’ and that’s just gratifying.”

Weinberg freshman Alex Chavez attended Saturday’s performance at the invitation of a friend.

“It makes me feel like I’m back home. All the songs that I recognize from my own life and my own family,” Chavez said. “It really brightens up my Saturday.”

Chavez said affinity-based dance groups on campus like Dale Duro play an important role in encouraging students to explore the experiences of their peers.

Sastoque credited Dale Duro with bringing Latin communities together on campus through dance.

She added that her perspective of the Latin experience at Northwestern had changed a lot since her freshman year, when she said she felt there weren’t great Latin spaces on campus.

Since then, she said Dale Duro has been instrumental in changing the way Latinos get to know each other and that it has made her feel more comfortable on campus.

“I didn’t have many Latin friends. I never spoke Spanish. So I remember thinking, ‘Oh, okay, I guess that’s how it is here,’ Sastoque said. “But then I remember yesterday watching everyone be like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s changed so much. “”

