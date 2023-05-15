Entertainment
Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America in spring show
“Light the stage because we are caliente. Fugo! chanted the cast of the Dale Duro Latin Dance Company’s spring show. They were.
Dale Duro performed his spring show, “Dale Duro: Worldwide,” at the Ryan Family Auditorium with a sold-out show on Friday and a nearly sold-out performance on Saturday. The two-hour program featured dances from across Latin America, including salsa, Brazilian funk, and merengue.
True to its name, “Worldwide” traveled through partner dances and large groups to explore subgenres and the flexibility of each style.
In one piece, Dale Duro mimed a Frisbee game on the beach to the tune of “Después de la Playa” by Bad Bunny. In another, dancers donned national football shirts for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)”.
All the while, the crowd made their enthusiasm known by clapping during each dance or calling out the names of the dancers to come in the next set.
“Mr. Worldwide” — a nickname for rapper Pitbull, who is of Cuban descent — helped inspire the theme. Communications junior Alexandra Romo, one of Dale Duro’s chief choreographers, said the members started tossing around the idea of a Pitbull-themed show last year.
The main track – the penultimate song on the program – is a medley of songs from the rapper who saw dancers “at the hotel, at the motel, at the Holiday Inn,” with one dancer even dressed as a Pitbull.
But the name of the event is more than a tribute to the artist.
“We have dances from all over Latin America. So it fits right in with the whole ‘global’ theme,” Romo said. “We are really excited to present all of this and to be representative of different Latin countries.”
Dance styles from bachata to champeta, the group exuded great energy with each rotation as the members rotated their hips and strode across the stage.
Between dances, SESP Senior and Dale Duro Co-President Gerardo Rodriguez entertained and informed the audience with punchlines about his upbringing interspersed with the context of the dance styles being performed.
When the show ended, Dale Duro could no longer be contained. Cast members spilled into the aisles as they performed the finale in three different styles: reggaeton, dembow and cumbia. Romo and his co-chief choreographer, Weinberg senior Laurisa Sastoque, said the finale was their favorite piece.
“In the final, everyone is on stage. There is no one behind the scenes. Everyone’s there and we’re all doing the same thing and it looks so cool,” Romo said. “It was like, ‘wow, we’ve worked so hard, and it looks so good,’ and that’s just gratifying.”
Weinberg freshman Alex Chavez attended Saturday’s performance at the invitation of a friend.
“It makes me feel like I’m back home. All the songs that I recognize from my own life and my own family,” Chavez said. “It really brightens up my Saturday.”
Chavez said affinity-based dance groups on campus like Dale Duro play an important role in encouraging students to explore the experiences of their peers.
Sastoque credited Dale Duro with bringing Latin communities together on campus through dance.
She added that her perspective of the Latin experience at Northwestern had changed a lot since her freshman year, when she said she felt there weren’t great Latin spaces on campus.
Since then, she said Dale Duro has been instrumental in changing the way Latinos get to know each other and that it has made her feel more comfortable on campus.
“I didn’t have many Latin friends. I never spoke Spanish. So I remember thinking, ‘Oh, okay, I guess that’s how it is here,’ Sastoque said. “But then I remember yesterday watching everyone be like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s changed so much. “”
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @beatricedvilla
Related stories:
— The Revival of Dale Duro Latin Dance Company
— Dale Duro aims to give Latin dance a moment in the spotlight
— Latin dance group Dale Duro takes its first steps
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/15/ae/dance/dale-duro-dances-audiences-across-latin-america-in-spring-show/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Forms’ of metabolically healthy and unhealthy obesity are associated with increased risk of obesity-related cancers
- Good journalism means talking to public figures. This includes Trump and Kansas AG Kris Kobach.
- Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America in spring show
- EU approves $69 billion deal for Microsoft and Activision
- The Student Loans Company reminds new students to apply now
- Indonesian Jokowi warns of reshuffle as ministers jostle for lawmaker posts
- Blake Shelton gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Michigan Football: Breakout Hold on Violation
- Fashion or fandom? Blue Jays fans wear the iconic Yankees cap
- Provocative startup was once valued at $5.7 billionExBulletin
- Do you have a tech hub in your city? Commerce opens $500 million grant application process
- McCarthy M1.2 | Alaska earthquake center