“Alaska Daily” cancelled; The ABC drama highlighted the MMIW crisis

Details By Native News Online Staff

May 15, 2023

ABC canceled Alaska Dailya primetime drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and First Nations citizen Grace Dove (Secwpemc) after just one season.

The program debuted last September and its 11-episode run ended on March 30.

Alaska Daily highlighted the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), exposing millions of viewers to the crisis in its first season.

In the series, Swank played Eileen Fitzgerald, an investigative reporter who left her high-profile life in New York after falling from grace. At the request of a former editor, she joins a small daily newspaper in the Anchorage metro. Her first assignment: Get the inside scoop on a cold case involving the death of an Indigenous woman. She is paired with another reporter, played by Dove, who works alongside Fitzgerald.

It’s been a lifetime to do and I’m so honored to be part of a very important story, Dove wrote on Instagram before the premiere last September. Awareness #MMIW on network television.

Alaska ranks fourth in the nation for the highest number of MMIW cases behind New Mexico, Washington and Arizona according to a 2017 study from the Urban Indian Health Institute. In 2016, more than 5,000 cases of Native American and Alaska Native women and girls were reported missing, but the US Department of Justice’s Federal Missing Persons Database only listed 116.

Unfortunately, the ratings led to the announcement of the cancellation on Friday. Alaska Daily averaging 5.3 million total viewers per episode.

The series is available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in many countries including the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

More stories like this

First children’s book by Indigenous authors explores Native American identity

‘Bear Grease’: Native version of popular 1978 film ‘Grease’ wows audiences

Larissa Fasthorse becomes the first Native American playwright on Broadway

Tens of thousands attend the Gathering of Nations, the world’s largest powwow

12 years of native news This month we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers across Indian Country and beyond. Over the past twelve years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are typically ignored by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) and outstanding accounts related to assimilation, cultural genocide and at Indian residential schools. Our short stories are free to read for everyone, but they are not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to donate this month to support our efforts. Any contribution, big or small, helps. If you are able to do so, we ask that you consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or neglected. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. THANKS.

About the Author Author: Native News Online StaffE-mail: This email address is protected from spam. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Native News Online is one of the most widely read publications covering Indian Country and news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous peoples. contact us at [email protected]



