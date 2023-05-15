Entertainment
“Alaska Daily” cancelled; The ABC drama highlighted the MMIW crisis
-
Details
-
By Native News Online Staff
-
ABC canceled Alaska Dailya primetime drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and First Nations citizen Grace Dove (Secwpemc) after just one season.
The program debuted last September and its 11-episode run ended on March 30.
Alaska Daily highlighted the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), exposing millions of viewers to the crisis in its first season.
In the series, Swank played Eileen Fitzgerald, an investigative reporter who left her high-profile life in New York after falling from grace. At the request of a former editor, she joins a small daily newspaper in the Anchorage metro. Her first assignment: Get the inside scoop on a cold case involving the death of an Indigenous woman. She is paired with another reporter, played by Dove, who works alongside Fitzgerald.
It’s been a lifetime to do and I’m so honored to be part of a very important story, Dove wrote on Instagram before the premiere last September. Awareness #MMIW on network television.
Alaska ranks fourth in the nation for the highest number of MMIW cases behind New Mexico, Washington and Arizona according to a 2017 study from the Urban Indian Health Institute. In 2016, more than 5,000 cases of Native American and Alaska Native women and girls were reported missing, but the US Department of Justice’s Federal Missing Persons Database only listed 116.
Unfortunately, the ratings led to the announcement of the cancellation on Friday. Alaska Daily averaging 5.3 million total viewers per episode.
The series is available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in many countries including the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
