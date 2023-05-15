SUPERMAN: LEGACY – The GOTG VOL. 3 Actor James Gunn Talked About Playing Lex Luthor May Have Been Revealed

Some names were eventually thrown into the mix for the three lead roles in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy over the weekend, and we also learned that the director spoke to one of his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast members on potentially playing a new big-screen version of iconic DC Comics villain Lex Luthor.

Now insider @MyTimeToShineHello claims that actor was none other than Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), but it doesn’t look like they were able to make it work.

Reports say Gunn has also met with black actors for Luthor, who is internally referred to as the “Apex” version of the character. Whether this superpowered version of Lex is the one we’ll actually see in the film remains to be seen.

Gunn wouldn’t confirm or deny any of the casting possibilities, but the trades believe Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), David Corenswet (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) and Andrew Richardson (Extrapolations) are in the running to play Clark Kent/Superman, while Emma Mackey (Barbie), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) and Samara Weaving (Cry VI) tested for Lois Lane.

It was Bradley Cooper and he don’t https://t.co/psDc9mvOrW MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 14, 2023

Gunn reportedly delivered the first draft of his script before the writers’ strike, but that doesn’t mean production won’t be affected going forward.

Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, but he’s also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of past movies, and fans everywhere.” said Gunn when announcing the DCU slate. “I look forward to presenting our version of Superman for audiences to follow and learn about through movies, films, animation and games.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters in 2025.