We already know that star actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan have teamed up for a supernatural thriller under the direction of Vikas Bahl, whose last release was Goodbye. Now a popular actor has come on board for the film.

The creators have announced that Jyotika is officially part of this film. The surprising part is that she returns to Hindi films after 25 years. With its addition, the excitement and expectations of the film were increased among the audience.

The film will be released next month and will be widely shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak will finance this film under the Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners. The makers will reveal more details about the film in the coming days.

