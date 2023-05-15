Before Famous Actor Robert Downey Jr. Left Iron-Man: It Happened, I Wasn’t Interested





Iron Man It was the turning point of superhero cinema with its premiere in 2008, a film that will also forever mark the future of what was to be shortly after. marvel studios and his MCU. But despite the good performance of Robert Downey Jr. like Tony Stark/Iron Man, Marvel had other actors in mind before him; And they weren’t exactly strangers. So much so that after discovering that Tom Cruise was one of the best candidates, we now know that Clive Owen He had priority for the study, even if in the end his signature did not materialize, since the actor was not there for this type of cinema. This is how it was collected by the media The Direct after echoing the statements of Kevin Feige. Clive Owen was almost Tony Stark in Iron Man And it is that the pressure to find the ideal actor for the role of Iron Man was enormous in the first steps of the UCM: And it was not an easy task, but with my team, our casting directors and our director, Jon Favreau, we curated our shortlist, identified the right guy, and extended an offer to our best option: an actor who ticked all of those boxes and who we were sure would be a huge hit. And his name, of course, was Clive Owenconfides the current director of Marvel Studios. Enlarge Clive Owen However, Feige acknowledges that Clive Owen fell short: Not. I was not interested, ensures the refusal of the actor. As the first Marvel movie, the stakes couldn’t have been higher. The success of the film and the future of our entire studio rested on the shoulders of this one person. However, he ultimately celebrates the choice of Robert Downey Jr. like Tony Stark/Iron Man. And this is the unwritten rule of life. Not getting your first choice might be the best thing that can happen to you. Because you know what better than to choose your first option? The good choice. And in our case, of course, that choice was Robert Downey Jr., and the first movie we did in the studio ended up being one of the movies with best reviews and biggest hits of the year, concludes Feige. flow | The Direct

