Dave McMurray’s ‘Grateful Deadication’ at the Magic Bag, 5 things to know – Macomb Daily

Dave McMurray is happy to be Dead again on his latest album.

That would be the Grateful Dead, by the way.

In 2021, the veteran saxophonist from Detroit – member of Was (Not Was), musical director of Kem, member of the group Johnny Hallyday and Kid Rock and player on dozens of sessions – released “Grateful Deadication”, an album of songs by Dead performed in McMurray’s fashion. This earned him the instant embrace of the Deadhead fanbase, which led to “Grateful Deadication 2,” which drops Friday, March 19.

On the new set – recorded over five days in Rhinebeck, NY – McMurray covers nine more Dead-related songs, with vocal assistance from Jamey Jonson (“To Lay Me Down”) and Oteil Burbridge (“Scarlet Begonias” from Dead and Company). ), keyboards on two tracks by Bob James, and contributions from longtime cohorts Don Was, Luis Resto, Larry Fratangelo, and Wayne Gerard. Music gave McMurray a new avenue of expression, and he found the tie-dye world of the dead a comfortable place to live…

* McMurray – whose voluminous session credits include work with the Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Iggy Pop, BB King and more – says the idea for a second ‘Grateful Deadication’ album was in place even as he was working on the first. “I had other songs I wanted to do. Then we talked to Don (Was, president of Blue Note Records) about it and he said, ‘You can do whatever you want…’ So I thought to myself : “Let me try again and try in a different way. I just tried to make it simpler, cleaner. We went up to the studio (The Club House) for five days and we cut it live, without overdubs. It was a great situation because we had nothing to do but play music.

* McMurray enjoyed gaining a foothold with the Deadheads, which is a different audience than the one he usually encounters with his jazz repertoire. “This audience is amazing. They get up. And if I play crazy or get edgy or whatever, they don’t mind – they just dance harder! I like it because I can be adventurous I can do odd meter stuff, stretch, pretty much anything and they’re with me. And they know the songs. They really like the music. I watch videos (Grateful Dead) and I look at the audience and they’re, like, blissful. They’re in it from start to finish. It was a great thing for them to accept it the way they did.

* While McMurray already had a number of songs on his list for “Grateful Deadication 2”, “To Lay Me Down” featuring country singer Jamey Johnson was the last chosen for the album. The original version appeared on the late Jerry Garcia’s first solo album in 1972. “We had another song we were going to do with (Johnson) and at the last minute Don said, ‘I don’t know about that song’ and he sent me three more songs. . (Was) kind of had a vision for (‘To Lay Me Down’0; he said, ‘I want you to find this Coltrane thing at first…and then we went into the studio and (guitarist) Larry Campbell came in, too, and we did two versions and both had magic but were different. We picked the one we wanted and Jamey loved it. He’s a pilot, so he flew up at the session (in Boston). It was a really cool situation.”

* Like having Dead co-founder Bobby Weir on debut album “Grateful Deadication,” Burbridge’s involvement on “2” is a welcome endorsement for McMurray. “I didn’t know Oteil at all… I called him and it went very well. (“Scarlet Begonias”) is one of the songs he sings in the Dead and Company concert, so it was “Cool, let’s try that.” We ended up doing a different take than I expected; he found some really cool harmonies, which I liked. He’s a really cool guy and a great bass player. He was in the process of cutting his own album, so I was really happy to have it…and two days later he was leaving for New Zealand.

* After recording more songs than he put on the album, McMurry is convinced he’s not done with the Dead’s repertoire. “I have three other songs that we actually finished, and they turned out great but we couldn’t get them on the record. I really want people to hear them; I’m going to play them live and maybe put out an EP or something. I think my next move is to try to write songs. I’m still writing music. I have my other band, the Black Light Collective, that’s is a good outlet. But I really want to find a way to keep this audience (Grateful Dead) they get into it.

Dave McMurray celebrates the release of “Grateful Dedication 2” on Thursday, May 18 at The Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave. Doors at 8 p.m. 258-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.