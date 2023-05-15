Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandes, Babil Khan, and more…

– Advertisement –

Parineeti says thank you after engagement: ‘Raghav, I’m overwhelmed with love’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has written a thank you note for all the love she and her fiancé Raghav Chadha are receiving.

Two days after their intimate engagement, Parineeti took to Instagram on Monday and wrote, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. .”

“We both come from different worlds, and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also come together in our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.

It further reads, “We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you are all by our side.

“A special thank you to our amazing friends in the media. Thanks for being there all day and cheering us on. Love, Parineeti and Raghav.

Raghav took to Twitter to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who shared two photos from the engagement ceremony.

Raghav wrote, “Sir, apne apna aashirwaad dekar khaas din ko aur bhi khaas bana diya. Parineeti aur meri taraf se aapka aur aapke parivaar ka tahe dil se abhaar.

Jacqueline Fernandes dances to BLACKPINK Jisoo’s “Flower”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes jumped on the bandwagon of trending song “Flower” and shared a video on social media.

‘Flower’ is a viral track by singer Jisoo, who is part of K-Pop super girl group BLACKPINK.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a transition video from her ‘Dabangg’ tour, where she was seen doing the hook leg of the track which is currently all over social media.

In the first half of the clip, Jacqueline sported a casual look, then the video switched to her wearing her stage outfits.

She captioned the video: “Dabangg the Tour Reloaded KOLKATA. Thank you for so much love!!”

On the professional level, Jacqueline will next be seen alongside Sonu Sood in ‘Fateh’.

Parineeti Chopra’s mother writes an emotional note on her daughter’s engagement

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra, wrote a touching note for her daughter, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13.

Reena took to Instagram, where she shared an engagement photo of Parineeti and Raghav and wrote her thoughts for them.

She wrote: “There are reasons in your life that make you believe again and again that there is a God up there This is one of them…. and poured out your blessings and wishes for them.

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement took place at the Kapurthala house in New Delhi and was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

After being mums for over a month about their relationship, on engagement day the couple took to Instagram to confirm.

Raghav wrote, “Everything I prayed for.. She said yes!”

While Parineeti said, “Everything I prayed for…I said yes!”

Babil Khan has a ‘perfect plan’ for his birthday: work, then spend time with mum

Mumbai– Actor Babil Khan, who made his debut with Anvita Dutt’s ‘Qala’, celebrates a work anniversary on Monday. The actor is currently filming for a big project whose details are secret.

Talking about his birthday plans, Babil said, “My job makes me really happy and a work birthday seems like a perfect plan for me. I will also end up spending time with Maa when I finish the day’s work, I couldn’t have asked for more.

The songs of ‘Qala’, which featured Babil as an excellent singer, went viral on the internet, inspiring several reels and memes. The actor aims to repeat the magic with his upcoming films in the works.

He added, “I’m looking forward to the release of the movie I’m currently involved in. I just can’t wait to share the details with everyone.”

Plus, Babil has some exciting projects in the works. He is set to appear in YRF’s “The Railway Men”. (IANS)