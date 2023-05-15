How an actor won two Oscars for a performance

Much has been made of the Oscars’ desire to diversify their nominations (and by extension, their winners), whether in terms of race, gender, sexuality, etc. While this may seem like wishful thinking with the Oscars showing such strong favoritism towards white men, it has actually come to fruition in recent years! Watch the huge Oscar success of Everything everywhere all at onceOr Mahershala Ali (a black man of Muslim faith) being one of the few actors to have won two Best Supporting Actor Oscars, or Chloe Zhao becoming the second woman (and the first Asian woman) to win the Best Director award. There is no doubt that progress has indeed been made. With all of that being said, there is one particular minority group that has only had three Oscar winners: people with physical disabilities. Allow me to introduce the first physically disabled person to win an Oscar, Harold Russell.

Who is Harold Russel?

Here’s a curveball: Harold Russell wasn’t an actor; at least he was never trained to be one. He never dreamed of being an actor, he never went to drama school, and he certainly didn’t dream of being famous. Based on the book by Mark Harris Five came back, he only served in World War II as a demolitions instructor for the army and lost both of his hands when a faulty TNT beam went off. After the war, he attended Boston University, where he appeared in Diary of a Sergeant, a documentary about war veterans going through the rehabilitation process. A very important person who saw this documentary was William Wyler.

Director William Wyler discovered Harold Russell

At this point, Wyler is already an immensely respected filmmaker, having won his first of three directing Oscars for Mrs Miniver. Wyler was at a point in his career where he was deeply invested in making films that reflected the ongoing conflict of World War II, primarily how it affected citizens on the home front. He did not only Mrs Miniver, which was about a British family experiencing the Bombing Blitz in London, but he also made a short documentary about the legendary Memphis Belle bomber plane. Now that the war was officially over, Wyler sought to cap off his war movie streak with a heartfelt tribute to those American veterans returning home and having to readapt to their new way of life. According Five came backWyler was pitching this movie, and one of the main characters was going to be a disabled man, so Wyler and the screenwriter Robert Sherwood decided that it would be better to choose a truly disabled veteran. Imagine such progressive thinking in 1946, shocking. Either way, the movie that would ultimately propel Harold Russell into Oscar immortality was The best years of our lives.

What is “The Best Years of Our Lives” about?

The best years of our lives is one of the great American films of the 1940s; an incredibly empathetic, almost therapeutic story of three veterans returning from war, each with their own issues to deal with. Al (Frederic March) returns to a former banking job he is not emotionally equipped for and a wife and children he barely connects with; Fred (Dana Andrews) realizes he can’t hold a normal job and that his wife isn’t as interested in him now that he’s no longer a soldier; Homer (Harold Russell) is acutely aware of the way ordinary people look at him with pity and worries that his fiancee only sees him that way now that he has hooks for his hands. These three men cross paths and help each other to live and grow through these post-war challenges. Considering this film came out at a time when war films were generally more concerned with glorifying the action of war and valuing all American soldiers as noble heroes, it is deeply impressive to see such a great Hollywood production s engage at this point to shed light on the ways this traumatic experience of war seeps into your daily life as a veteran, even if you managed to escape the war with a clear conscience.

In Harold Russell’s case, it was pretty obvious that he wasn’t really an actor, and according to Five came back, Wyler really had to work hard with him to get an achievable performance. In Wyler’s words, he “focused on guiding his thought more than his actions, because I figured if he was thinking the right way, he just couldn’t do anything wrong.” When you look at Russell, you can tell he has limited agency; he is quite modest in his emotional expression and Wyler made sure not to give him a lot of monologues. But there’s no denying that he has a deep level of seriousness and the fact that he’s playing a character with such a similar background to himself amplifies the moments when he both gets down and hopes so much to find acceptance from others. The knowing that he speaks and channels words and emotions that he most likely went through himself in a way that most people couldn’t quite relate to his performances into something more memorable.

How did Howard Russell win two Oscars for a performance?

The best years of our lives did extremely well at the Oscars, riding the wave of huge critical and box office acclaim with people’s good will towards the idea of ​​showcasing empathy for veterans. The biggest surprise by far, even back then, was Harold Russell winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. According Criterion now podcast co-host Jill Blake, Oscar voters were “convinced he wasn’t going to win,” so they decided to create an honorary award for “bringing help and comfort to disabled veterans through movies” to “thank veterans fighters”. In other words, the only time an actor won a second Oscar for the same work was ultimately a publicity stunt designed to make the Oscars look good by spreading public sympathy. How very… typical Oscars to do.

That said, Russell took it as a huge honor, but surprisingly, he didn’t use it as a stepping stone to a full acting career. He felt much more invested in becoming an activist for disabled and disabled veterans in America, and his success at the Oscars gave him a bigger platform to pursue this cause. He would end up spend the rest of his life involved in disability advocacy, including serving as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Employment of Persons with Disabilities for four presidential terms, as well as co-founding the advocacy organization AMVETS. On the contrary, he probably made the right choice, because chances are he was typecast, as is often the case with the few actors with disabilities who have mainstream careers. Speaking of which, Russell remained the only disabled actor to win an Oscar for 40 years until Marlee Mattinwho is deaf, won the best actress gong for Children of a lesser God. It was another 35 years ago Troy Kotsurwho is also deaf, won Best Supporting Actor for CODA, which co-stars Matlin! Fortunately, we’re starting to see a greater representation of people with disabilities in movies. Let’s hope this continues!