Anne Heche buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day





Following his death last year, Anne Heche is now in its final resting place. By TMZ, Heche was officially laid to rest by loved ones in a ceremony on Mother’s Day at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Heche, who was cremated, had her remains placed in the cathedral’s mausoleum, a place reserved for some of Hollywood’s biggest names. His crypt is located next to Mickey Rooney’s and across from Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone. The place also offers a “beautiful view” of the lake in the cemetery’s garden of legends.

“She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love during this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, [Sunday] on Mother’s Day,” a family representative said in a statement. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It was announced last year that Heche would be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Her 20-year-old son Homer said it was important to the family that his mother made the place her final resting place given what it meant to so many others as well. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the wonderful people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” read a statement from Homer, per HEY. “We’re sure our mom would love the location we’ve chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene, and she’ll be among her Hollywood peers. More importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies, concerts and other events.” Homer added, “She was our mom, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days has reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.” Related: Anne Heche: Remembering Her Best Movies & TV Shows

The memory of Anne Heche lives on Miramax Pictures On August 5, 2022, Heche was driving an automobile that crashed into a woman’s home in Los Angeles. She was taken to hospital shortly afterwards, where she was in a coma and in critical condition. When she was declared brain dead, Heche was taken off life support and died on August 14. . The coroner ruled her death accidental, attributing her death to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. “We have lost a shining light, a kind and very joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” a statement from the family announced when Heche died. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery to always stay in her truth, spread her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact. .” Heche had always acted before his death. She appeared posthumously in the Lifetime movie Girl in room 13 shortly after his death and has since also appeared in films Frankie meets Jack, SupercellAnd You kill me. Heche can also be seen in future releases Wildifre: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse And chase away nightmares.

