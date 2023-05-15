Discovery explores identity at Evanston Art Center

A close-up image of a tea painting by Laju Sholola, a Nigerian artist featured in an exhibition at the Evanston Art Center with Canadian Nigerian artist Ojo Agi.

Evanston Art Center’s “Discovery: Her Diasporan Chronicles of Self Discovery” exhibition explores the identity of black women within the context of the greater black diaspora. The lobby gallery’s newest exhibition, which opened May 6 and will run through May 21, features Nigerian artist Laju Sholola and Nigerian-Canadian artist Ojo Agi.

Exhibition curator and Evanston-based artist Fran Joy said she paired the artists because of their aesthetics, with the two using similar brown tones in their art. Both also have the perspective of a Nigerian woman. Joy said she appreciates art showcasing the beauty of black women, as black girls in the Diaspora often grow up making fun of their skin and hair.

“These two artists are about discovery as black women,” Joy said. “What he said to me was, ‘We’re beautiful, we’re gorgeous, I feel good about myself. “”

Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder of Pigment International, a Chicago-based multimedia publication that reports on black arts in the African diaspora, attended a reception at the gallery for the exhibit on Saturday.

She said black representation in art allows black individuals to see themselves in spaces they thought were closed to them. This barrier was not limited to the visual arts.

“I would go to flea markets and find the sheet music derogatory,” Andrews-Keenan said. “Seeing the evolution, seeing these kinds of performances… (They’ve) made all kinds of progress.

Sholola said she puts a part of herself and people like her into her paintings, which use the unique medium of tea to create a spectrum of brown hues. Specifically, she paints skin tones and hair textures similar to her own to tell her own story.



Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder of Pigment International, a black arts media publication, stands in front of some of her favorite pieces at the exhibition Discovery: Her Diaspora Chronicles of Self-Discovery at the Evanston Art Center.

Agi also employs unconventional artistic techniques. She started her career in cartoons and comics and said she found it difficult to draw black characters on white paper. To remedy this, Ojo started buying brown paper to use as a base and as a result the skin color of his portraits now matches the background better. The use of brown paper is part of a process of simply finding “spaces to exist” as a Nigerian-Canadian, Agi said.

During the pandemic, Agi created seven portraits of black women with a diversity of hairstyles and textures as part of a cathartic process. Two of them appear on the show.

Chicago resident and Libero-American Massa Massaley said featuring beautiful black women in art is important to challenge negative stereotypes.

Massaley said she could see herself in the artwork on display and added that she felt happiness looking at the pictures. She also appreciated the innovative technical approaches to painting black people that the artists developed, she said.

Joy said “Untitled (bob)” – named after the hairstyle – was her favorite because it looks “seren” and a confident version of herself. She added that she later “fell in love” with Agi’s other featured piece, “Untitled (bun)”, because it resonated with the frustration and strength displayed in the portrayal.

“Value within and thinking good about yourself when others don’t (shows up). Because black in the world is black,” Joy said. “What they see first is your skin. And we have to live with that, and it’s costing us dearly. So I appreciate the creative value (of Agi and Sholola).

Ogechi Harry, representative of Agi and Sholola and founder of Golden Our Collective, an artistic agency aimed at promoting black creations, said that despite the two artists’ distinct forms and materials, they unite the viewer on a journey.

According to Harry, the two artists offer little-told stories about women of African descent.

“We talk about vulnerabilities. We talk about wins,” said Harry. “We are talking about power and strength. I mentioned before about creating locations and sort of understanding where you are.

Sholola said she wanted viewers to be able to imagine the lives of the black individuals she portrays and better understand themselves in the process.

Agi’s work to uplift black women through art is the result of a sense of helplessness; in her studies, she discovered that racism and sexism were barriers to health. Art gave her agency to protest what she saw as an injustice.

“I was truly amazed by the beauty of the work of both artists,” Massaley said. “These paintings can be very inspiring for black women.”

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @JackAustinNews

Related Spreservatives:

— Eli Williamson’s ‘Four Virtues’ Exhibit Highlights Loving Black Fathers

— ‘Black History/My History’ celebrates diverse experiences of blackness

— Chicago Artist David Geary’s ‘Experimental’ Exhibit Explores Black Identity Through Colorful Portraits