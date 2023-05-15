Original Crash Bandicoot actor Brendan OBrien dies at 60





Published : 2023-05-15T16:45:12 Update : 2023-05-15T16:45:20

Original Crash Bandicoot voice actor Brendan OBrien has died at age 60. Naughty Dog began its Crash Bandicoot series in the mid-1990s with OBrien voicing the title character. Besides Crash Bandicoot, the actor voiced N. Gin, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. Nitrus Brio, and Tiny Tiger in the first three Crash games. He also played the featured animal in the 2016 title Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End. As first reported by Yahoo Entertainment, OBrien passed away on March 23, 2023, but news of his death only recently broke. As of this writing, there is no known cause of death. The article continues after the announcement Crash Bandicoot actor dies of unknown causes Indirect visions OBrien was born on May 9, 1962 in Hollywood, California to actors Edmond OBrien and Olga San Juan. He has two sisters, television producer Bridget OBrien and actress Maria OBrien. The Crash Bandicoot star started performing at just 10 years old alongside his father in the first episode of The Streets of San Francisco. OBrien took a break from acting in 2004 but returned for an episode of Riverdale as a math teacher. He has also appeared on the live shows Candid Camera and The Amazing Live Sea-Monkeys. The actors’ last known role was in 2021 for The Slowest Show miniseries. The article continues after the announcement In addition to Yahoos story, OBriens obituary was posted on Legacy.com. Besides acting, OBrien was passionate about playing the guitar and attended every high school event down south. Music, humor and endless knowledge were the themes of his life, reads the obituary. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more. The obituary also mentioned how Crash Bandicoot’s voice from 1996 to 2004 was among his proudest moments. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and enjoyed signing their memorabilia, including the memorial. The article continues after the announcement OBriens’ death comes just two months after the death of Lance Reddick from the Horizon series. OBrien is survived by Ingrid K. Behrens his wife of 23 years. Our thoughts go out to the OBriens family following his passing.

