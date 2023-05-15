The newly redesigned Pixar Place is open at Disneys Hollywood Studios!





Pixar Place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been closed for a few years. On May 14, it finally reopened. The most exciting part is that most of this area has been redesigned as they prepare to reopen this area. If you are unfamiliar with this section of the park, it is located behind Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and across from Walt Disney Presents. That’s all before entering Toy Story Land. Here customers can find all sorts of fun things like cookies and meet and greets! New theme The newly redesigned space has lost some of its Municiberg theme and now has more of a general Pixar overlay. Of course, they added Easter eggs to the area. We saw one on the bricks on something that looked like a steel container. It shows the year Pixar was founded and the Cal Arts animation room number. Alright, now that we have an Easter egg out of the way, let’s get to the fun stuff. Meet the characters The Edna Mode experience is back! It is certainly the main attraction of this region for obvious reasons. Edna is an amazing and iconic character in The Incredibles. She will meet with guests daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will also get to meet Mr. and Mrs. Incredible and the one and only, Frozone. These beloved characters will meet throughout the day, so be sure to check out the My Disney Experience app for all the details. For all the Monsters Inc. fans, you can also meet Sulley here. Unfortunately, Sulley is not currently listed on the My Disney Experience app. At the moment, these are the only encounters and greetings available in this section. I hope they add more characters here from Pixar eventually. I would like to see Russell and Dug from At the top! make an appearance at some point, or even characters from coconut. Restoration options The Neighborhood Bakery is reopened! This was where guests could initially order several snacks like lime cheesecake on a stick. Currently they only serve Jack-Jack’s Num Num cookies and popcorn. While Pixar Place was closed, they were selling fan-favorite cookies at the Jofferys location just outside the area. We’re just glad they’re back at Pixar Place. The cookies are $5.79 before tax, which is a decent size, large enough to share. General thoughts I am so happy that this space is open again. Now our favorite Pixar characters have more permanent homes. Frozone and Edna Mode were meeting remote guests on Hollywood Boulevard. Near Echo Lake, Mr. and Mrs. Incredible were meeting guests. Sulley had been meeting for a very long time in a small room in the back of Walt Disney Presents. If you could add another Pixar character to the mix, who would you add? Let us know! Hello, my name is Erica and I write about all things Disney. Before working for DIS, I was a theme park performer at SeaWorld, but I also performed at Disney. I have such a huge love for theme parks that I studied them in college.

