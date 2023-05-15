RF Kuang’s ‘Yellowface’ Elevates White Privilege To Sinister LevelExBulletin







Every once in a while there’s a novel that gets into the literary zeitgeist and needs a speech, but it feels like there’s nothing that can be written or said that will ever do it justice. . This is the feeling of RF Kuang’s new novel yellow face evoked.

The highly immersive satirical novel takes us on an exciting journey through the eyes of a writer struggling to navigate the cutthroat world of publishing. In a climate where the publishing industry is under scrutiny for its control, unfair treatment of marginalized writers and editors, role in appropriation, we all remember the ‘Bad Art Friend’ saga and more yet, Kuang’s novel is a strong commentary on the exploitation and rigors that writers face under pressure to succeed. What would you do for something you think you really need? This promo? Those new shoes? That spot at an Ivy League college? That book deal? This next successful project? What happens when your whole identity is mixed up with your work as a writer if he is unable to write and publish? This is what Kuang’s protagonist, June, faces in this novel.



yellow face tells the story of a young white author who steals her deceased Asian friend’s manuscript, finishes it, and publishes it as her own. Throughout the novel, Juniper “June” Hayward, publishing as Juniper Song, strives to maintain the lie that his best-selling first novel The last front, a story about Chinese workers in the British Army during World War I, is indeed his job and his job only. “That’s been the key to staying sane through it all: holding the line, maintaining my innocence. In the face of it all, I never once cracked up, I never admitted theft to no one. Right now, I mostly believe the lie myself,” June tries to convince herself more than halfway through the novel. Not only does she face accusations of theft and plagiarism, but the lens of a white woman possibly profiting from the work of an Asian woman also creates a platform for accusations of racism and ‘yellowface’. .

The story is a complex, multi-layered conversation that touches on a few elements of the publishing industry at once. The topic of cultural appropriation galvanizes the whole story and, from various angles, challenges the idea of ​​what kind of stories writers are allowed to write given their race, gender, sexual orientation. , etc. In one scene, June is challenged by a Chinese-American reader on why she thinks it’s okay to write about and enjoy painful Chinese history. She replies, “I think it’s dangerous to start censoring what writers should and shouldn’t write…I mean, reverse what you say and see how it sounds. Can’t a black writer not write a novel with a white protagonist?

The beauty and irony of this conversation is that Kuang herself is an Asian writer telling this story through the eyes of a white writer. As the public continues to challenge the authenticity of June’s novel and June herself, she finds herself at the center of online harassment and death threats that send her on a downward spiral. As June becomes more erratic and her life crumbles trying to maintain the lie, Kuang’s writing becomes crisp and poignant, with a fast, biting pace. Kuang’s best writing is delivered in the tension-filled scenes when the protagonist is met with vitriol online and has to watch the live exposition of her life unfold on social media, as she is beaten in court. public of opinion with words and memes and half-truths.

By the end of the novel, further questions arise about the role social media plays in shaping an author’s career since “reputations in publishing are built and destroyed, constantly, online”. yellow face also raises questions about lust and greed, and privilege on both sides of the spectrum for white writers and diverse writers. As the protagonist puts it, “It all comes down to self-interest. Manipulating the story… If the post is rigged, might as well make sure it’s rigged in your favor.”

The only wrinkle in an otherwise intoxicating story is June’s relationship with her family. There is room to flesh out this relationship and perhaps give a solid explanation of why his family, namely his mother, is so far removed from his world. It is very egregious that an explanation is needed as to why June faces this sordid world alone and experiences online bullying and real torture alone when she has family.

Kuang’s first foray outside of fantasy is a well-executed, gripping, fast-paced novel about the nuances of the publishing world when an author is desperate enough to do anything to succeed. I was constantly on the edge of my seat until the very last page. This type of questioning about the co-option of culture and stories for capital gain is well received.

Keishel Williams is a Trinidadian American book reviewer, arts and culture writer and editor.